Home Sales Melt Down Nationally To Depths Of Housing Bust 1; Prices -10% In 5 Months

Summary

  • Sales of all types of previously owned houses, condos, and co-ops plunged by 7.7% in November from October to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of sales of 4.09 million homes, nearly matching the lockdown low in May 2020.
  • Year-over-year (seasonally adjusted) sales fell by 35%, the 16th month in a row of year-over-year declines. Actual sales in November, not adjusted, came in at 326,000 homes, also down 35% from November 2021.
  • Cash buyers are massively pulling back. All-cash sales accounted for 26%, or for about 85,000 homes, of the total 326,000 homes sold in November, as measured by actual sales.

Real estate professionals offer their clients contracts to discuss home purchases, insurance or real estate loans. Home sales agents sit at the office with new home buyers in the office.

ArLawKa AungTun

Sales of all types of previously owned houses, condos, and co-ops plunged by 7.7% in November from October, the 10th month in a row of declines, to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of sales of 4.09 million homes, nearly matching the lockdown low

Existing home sales, in millions, seasonally adjusted annual rate

Existing Home Sales (In Millions, Seasonally Adjusted Annual Rate) (Author)

Median sold price of existing homes, in dollars

Median Sold Price Of Existing Homes (Author)

Active listings

Active Listings (Author)

Price reduction as a percentage of active listings

Price Reduction As % Of Active Listings (Author)

Wolf Richter is the publisher of wolfstreet.com, a site focused on business, finance, and money. The site is free. In addition to the many years at wolfstreet.com and its predecessor site, he has 20 years of C-level operations and finance experience.

