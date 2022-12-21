Turn Off The Tap On Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corp.

Harold Goldmeier profile picture
Harold Goldmeier
2.86K Followers

Summary

  • The financial position of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corp is overall positive despite a third quarter hefty loss.
  • The company faces strong headwinds from absorbing its recent acquisition and overall national economic conditions.
  • It is best for retail investors to hold the stock regardless of Seeking Alpha's sell Quant Rating.

Old faucet with water leaking drop to the ground.

Prompilove/iStock via Getty Images

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corporation (NYSE:ZWS) is a lightly covered and lightly traded stock with a small following of investors despite its $3.7B market cap. We have been enthusiastic about water stocks for

Charts

Quant Rating/Factor Grades (seekingalpha.com/symbol/ZWS?s=zws)

Chart

5-year Share Price (seekingalpha.com/seekingalpha.com/symbol/ZWS?s=zws)

This article was written by

Harold Goldmeier profile picture
Harold Goldmeier
2.86K Followers
I write for retail value investors who cannot afford to lose money but sometimes like to take a risk. I speak for free to community and school groups. I was teaching business, social/political activism, and Middle East politics to international university students in Tel Aviv b4 the pandemic hit. I consult with startups and mid-level companies. I co-manage Goldmeier Investments LLC with my son Daniel. I founded the Sappanos Decorating Centers, Chicago, with more than 70 employees and real estate holdings in excess of $15m. I am a former Research and Teaching Fellow at Harvard and Assoc. Prof Tufts Medical School.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.