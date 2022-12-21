Kubota Is A Hold

Dec. 22, 2022 3:22 AM ETKubota Corporation (KUBTF), KUBTY
Yannick Frey profile picture
Yannick Frey
724 Followers

Summary

  • Kubota posted strong sales growth, thanks in part to the pass-through of higher raw material costs due to higher inflation.
  • Despite strong sales growth and favorable exchange rates, operating income declined.
  • The company distributes a steadily growing dividend and the stock's valuation looks favorable.

Wide shot of combines harvesting wheat with storm clouds in background during harvest on summer evening

Thomas Barwick

Introduction

Kubota (OTCPK:KUBTY) is a Japanese company established since 1890 and headquartered in Osaka. The company mainly develops agricultural machinery and accessories, and generates revenue from the water & environment segment.

The stock's total return is down

Chart

Machinery business segment - Kubota first nine months results

Machinery business segment (Kubota first nine months results)

Water & Environmental business segment - Kubota first nine months result

Water & Environmental business segment (Kubota first nine months result)

Kubota November Sales Report - Kubota Investor Relations

Kubota November Sales Report (Kubota Investor Relations)

Steadily growing dividends - Kubota Investor Relations

Steadily growing dividends (Kubota Investor Relations)

Kubota's cash flow highlights - Annual reports and author's own calculations

Kubota's cash flow highlights (Annual reports and author's own calculations)

Chart
Data by YCharts

This article was written by

Yannick Frey profile picture
Yannick Frey
724 Followers
Yannick is a passionate investor from the Netherlands who shares his analyses with other investors on Seeking Alpha. In doing so, he looks for companies with the following characteristics:1. Companies that are growing in both revenue, earnings and free cash flow.2. Companies that have excellent growth prospects.3. Stocks with favorable valuations.He prefers steadily growing companies with high free cash flow margins, dividend stocks and stocks with generous share repurchase programs.Disclaimer: My articles do not provide financial advice, they reflect my own findings and insights.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.