Ferguson: We Might See Slow Revenue Growth In FY23

Dec. 22, 2022 3:50 AM ETFerguson plc (FERG)
GrowthInvesting profile picture
GrowthInvesting
25 Followers

Summary

  • FERG posted decent quarterly results.
  • Its revenue in U.S. market grew by 17%.
  • FERG acquired three distribution companies in the U.S.
  • I assign a hold rating on FERG.

Grandmother, mother and daughter looking at food in the oven at home

FG Trade Latin/E+ via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

Ferguson plc (NYSE:FERG) is a trading company that provides plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. The company recently posted decent Q1 FY23 results. In this thesis, I

Income statement

Seeking Alpha

Technical chart

Trading View

Revenue estimates

Seeking Alpha

Ownership pattern

Seeking Alpha

This article was written by

GrowthInvesting profile picture
GrowthInvesting
25 Followers

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.