ASG: High Distribution Yield From Growth Stocks

Dec. 22, 2022 4:01 AM ETLiberty All-Star Growth Fund (ASG)
Macrotips Trading profile picture
Macrotips Trading
1.7K Followers

Summary

  • The ASG fund curates a portfolio of 'all-star' growth managers.
  • It has delivered robust long-term returns with 10Yr average annual returns of 12.9%.
  • For those who believe in growth investing, ASG may be a good choice as it pays a high distribution yield funded through capital gains.

Businessman holding investment finance chart stock market business and exchange financial growth graph virtual technology economy digital analysis on success background with marketing data diagram.

Lemon_tm

The Liberty All-Star Growth Fund (NYSE:ASG) takes a fund-of-funds approach to growth investing. ALPS Advisors, the fund advisor, evaluates and selects three 'all-star' fund managers to manage the ASG portfolio. Historical returns for the ASG fund has been strong, although increases in interest rates have

ASG growth style / market cap matrix

Figure 1 - ASG growth style / market cap matrix (ASG fund marketing brochure)

ASg's selected fund managers

Figure 2 - ASG's selected fund managers (all-starfunds.com)

ASG sector allocation

Figure 3 - ASG sector allocation (all-starfunds.com)

ASG portfolio characteristics

Figure 4 - ASG portfolio characteristics (ASG Q3/2022 report)

ASG returns

Figure 5 - ASG returns (all-starfunds.com)

ASG financial summary

Figure 6 - ASG financial summary (ASG 2021 annual report)

S&P Growth vs. Value ratio

Figure 7 - S&P Growth vs. Value ratio (Author created with price chart from stockcharts.com)

Investment styles go in and out of favour

Figure 8 - investment styles go in and out of favour (ASG fund marketing brochure)

This article was written by

Macrotips Trading profile picture
Macrotips Trading
1.7K Followers
I spent 5 years as a co-founder and hedge fund CIO / manager. Before that, I was a hedge fund analyst/portfolio manager at a leading Canadian alternative asset manager. I write articles as part of my own due diligence on the stocks that I find interesting, for one reason or another.Follow me on twitter for my thoughts on macro trends.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.