Summary

  • Lumen Technologies finally ended the debate regarding the safety of their dividends back in November.
  • Although the outcome was not expected, instead of a dividend cut, they were suspended in favor of share buybacks.
  • They left the door open to be reinstated once completing this $1.5b share buyback program, which could boost their dividends per share by around 28% in two years.
  • Even if their dividends never return, their share buybacks can still provide a compounded annual return of circa 15% even without their currently depressed market capitalization recovering.
  • Since this represents a win-win, I believe that a strong buy rating is appropriate, despite my love for dividends.

Checking completed tasks on a list

Ralf Geithe/iStock via Getty Images

Introduction

When Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) suspended their dividends in favor of share buybacks back in November 2022, the reaction from the market was both swift and brutal with their share price instantly plunging more

Lumen Technologies Cash Flows

Author

Lumen Technologies Future Share Price Potential

Author

Lumen Technologies Future Dividend Potential

Author

This article was written by

Daniel Thurecht profile picture
Daniel Thurecht
10.4K Followers
My analysis primarily focuses on income investments with a preference for those sporting high and very high yields.  This space often contains value traps, although it also contains very desirable opportunities that have the potential to generate significant alpha for investors.  I endeavor to help investors make their own investment selections by providing my insights into financial information released by companies in the context of the current economic outlook.  Whilst I offer ratings via this site, these should not be taken as financial advice nor to proceed with a particular investment.  Apart from my extensive personal investment experience that spans over a decade, I have also obtained a Bachelor degree with Honours majoring in Finance, minoring in Accounting.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Long position through a purchase of the stock, or the purchase of call options or similar derivatives in LUMN over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

