Pediatrix: RCM Overhang Now Too Heavy, Revise To Hold

Zach Bristow profile picture
Zach Bristow
2.31K Followers

Summary

  • Repositioning cross-asset and equity-focused portfolios has been a challenging affair in the latter half of FY22.
  • Such has been the case for longs of MD, where the investment debate how now is negatively skewed to the downside.
  • MD is faced with a series of hurdles to ramp up its billing and collection processes following its RCM transition.
  • There are now more selective opportunities for efficient capital allocation elsewhere.
  • Revise rating from buy down to hold, price target range $14–$15.

Doctor Listening to Little Boys Heart

FatCamera

Investment Summary

Repositioning cross-asset and equity-focused portfolios has been a challenging affair for active investors in the latter half of FY22. A series of thematic rotations [both into and out of various sectors/factors] has coupled with volatility and broad-based selling across risk

3rg4ef

Data: HBI, Refinitiv Eikon, Koyfin

r3ef

Data: Updata

3rewfd

Data: Updata

refrs

Data: HBI Estimates

refv

Data: Updata

This article was written by

Zach Bristow profile picture
Zach Bristow
2.31K Followers
Buy side equity portfolio strategist serving mandates throughout EU/US/APAC. Helping you position your portfolios for the future is my top priority. Shoot me a message to discuss trade ides or talk portfolio construction. Disclaimer:The opinions expressed in all articles do not constitute as investment advice. Please remember to conduct your own due diligence.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.