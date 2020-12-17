Nvidia Accelerating In A $300B Opportunity

Mobility Matters Research profile picture
Mobility Matters Research
6.16K Followers

Summary

  • Nvidia's growth is accelerating in a $300 billion opportunity as the automotive industry is witnessing a shift to software-defined vehicles.
  • Although Nvidia's auto segment contributed just 3% of revenues YTD, the current growth trajectory and design win book set a path to 10% of revenues by FY28.
  • A multifaceted opportunity with tailwinds in ADAS, mapping, simulation, and AVs presents a pathway to generate $6B in revenues by FY28.
  • Nvidia faces competition from Qualcomm and Mobileye, among others and could be exposed to geopolitical risk in the auto segment.

Latest Consumer Technology Products On Display At CES 2016

Alex Wong/Getty Images News

Chip and AI giant Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) is at the helm of the software-defined shift from semi-autonomous to autonomous vehicles, with a range of products and an expanding list of customers and partners supporting long-term growth in

Nvidia quarterly automotive segment revenues

Nvidia

Nvidia automotive segment

Nvidia

This article was written by

Mobility Matters Research profile picture
Mobility Matters Research
6.16K Followers
Your hub for everything mobility related. Coverage will primarily focus on the automotive industry, namely EV, and will touch upon charging, infrastructure, AV, eVTOL, and other mobility sectors.  Feel free to reach out with questions or comments!

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments (2)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.