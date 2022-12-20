How I Built A $5 Million 6% Yielding Portfolio With 9 Blue Chips

Summary

  • Even the smartest and most successful people can make costly mistakes in a bear market.
  • My friend Justin made $12 million in real estate and then lost $1.2 million in this bear market when he panic sold in October.
  • This article explains how I helped Justin, using just nine world-class blue-chips, build the $5 million 6.1% yielding ultra-low volatility portfolio of his dreams.
  • The heart of the portfolio consists of 6 ultra-yield blue-chips that pay a potentially very safe 8.3%, have a BBB+ credit rating, 21-year dividend growth streak and have delivered 13% annual returns for the last 15 years.
  • Combined with three ETFs, they create a $5 million 6.1% yielding ZEUS Ultra-Yield portfolio that is 94% likely to beat a 60/40 in the future, allowing him to recover his $1.2 million loss in 7 years. This portfolio's average peak bear market decline since 2007 is 10%, 50% lower than a 60/40's and 70% lower than the S&P 500's.
happy couple on the beach

anyaberkut

This article was published on Dividend Kings on Tuesday, December 19th.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------

2023 is coming... prepare for glory! Glorious blue-chip bargains that could change your life.

Investors are likely to be tested in the first half of 2023, with

Ben Carlson

Charlie Bilello

Charlie Bilello

Duke University

DBMF

(Source: Dividend Kings Zen Research Terminal)

valuation is almxost all thxat matters for long-term stock returns

Bank of America

Portfolio Visualizer Premium

Portfolio Visualizer Premium

2008 was 2 MO spin-offs ((Source: Portfolio Visualizer Premium))

Morningstar

Morningstar

Morningstar

Morningstar

Morningstar

Morningstar

Morningstar

Morningstar

Morningstar

Morningstar

(Source: Portfolio Visualizer Premium)

(Source: Portfolio Visualizer Premium)

(Source: Portfolio Visualizer Premium)

(Source: Portfolio Visualizer Premium)

(Source: Portfolio Visualizer Premium)

(Source: Portfolio Visualizer Premium)

(Source: Portfolio Visualizer Premium)

Market Insider

(Source: Portfolio Visualizer Premium)

(Source: Portfolio Visualizer Premium)

(Source: Portfolio Visualizer Premium)

CNBC

Adam Galas is a co-founder of Wide Moat Research ("WMR"), a subscription-based publisher of financial information, serving over 5,000 investors around the world. WMR has a team of experienced multi-disciplined analysts covering all dividend categories, including REITs, MLPs, BDCs, and traditional C-Corps.


The WMR brands include: (1) The Intelligent REIT Investor (newsletter), (2) The Intelligent Dividend Investor (newsletter), (3) iREIT on Alpha (Seeking Alpha), and (4) The Dividend Kings (Seeking Alpha).


I'm a proud Army veteran and have seven years of experience as an analyst/investment writer for Dividend Kings, iREIT, The Intelligent Dividend Investor, The Motley Fool, Simply Safe Dividends, Seeking Alpha, and the Adam Mesh Trading Group. I'm proud to be one of the founders of The Dividend Kings, joining forces with Brad Thomas, Chuck Carnevale, and other leading income writers to offer the best premium service on Seeking Alpha's Market Place.


My goal is to help all people learn how to harness the awesome power of dividend growth investing to achieve their financial dreams and enrich their lives.


With 24 years of investing experience, I've learned what works and more importantly, what doesn't, when it comes to building long-term wealth and safe and dependable income streams in all economic and market conditions.


Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of SCHD, EDV, DBMF, EPD, MMP, MPLX, MAIN, MO, LGGNY either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Dividend Kings owns SCHD, EDV, DBMF, EPD, MMP, MPLX, MAIN, MO, and LGGNY in our portfolios.

Comments (2)

