Buy NIO, Sell Benz, BMW, And Volkswagen

Dec. 22, 2022 5:26 AM ETNIO Inc. (NIO)BMWYY, MBGAF, VWAGY1 Comment
The China Investor profile picture
The China Investor
25 Followers

Summary

  • Having beaten German carmakers in the world’s largest EV market, NIO will soon press its advantage in international markets.
  • German carmakers risk being left behind in an EV future.
  • NIO’s fast-growing opex will not pose a risk, as the company has plenty of runway.
  • Competition, overinvestment in product development, and the return of zero-COVID lockdowns are the main risks to NIO.

NIO logo and the Nio"s user center, NIO House

Andy Feng

Investment Thesis

NIO's (NYSE:NIO) decisive victory over German automakers Mercedes-Benz (OTCPK:MBGAF), BMW (OTCPK:BMWYY), and Volkswagen (OTCPK:VWAGY), in the luxury EV segment in China emboldened the Chinese car maker to expand to

NIO Opex

Seekingalpha

NIO Cash and cash equivalents

Seekingalpha

Passenger Car Deliveries BMW, Mercedes-Benz, and Volkswagen

Author, Company annual reports

Deliveries and market share

Author, CPCA data

Nokia VS Apple smartphone sales and share price.

Reuters

This article was written by

The China Investor profile picture
The China Investor
25 Followers
Singaporean investor focused on China equities and macro. Nio investor.

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of NIO either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.