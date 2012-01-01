Is There A Sea Change Coming To Global Monetary Policy?

Dec. 22, 2022 6:25 AM ETACTV, AFMC, AFSM, ARKK, AVUV, BAPR, BAUG, BBMC, BBSC, BFOR, BFTR, BJUL, BJUN, BKMC, BKSE, BMAR, BMAY, BOCT, BOSS, BOUT, BUFF, BUL, CALF, CATH, CBSE, CSA, CSB, CSD, CSF, CSML, CSTNL, CWS, CZA, DDIV, DEEP, DES, DEUS, DFAS, DGRS, DIA, DIV, DJD, DON, DSPC, DVLU, DWAS, DWMC, EES, EFIV, EPS, EQAL, ESML, ETHO, EWMC, EWSC, EZM, FAB, FAD, FDM, FFTY, FLQM, FLQS, FNDA, FNK, FNX, FNY, FOVL, FRTY, FSMD, FTA, FTDS, FYC, FYT, FYX, GLRY, GSSC, HAIL, HIBL, HIBS, HLGE, HOMZ, HSMV, IJH, IJJ, IJK, IJR, IJS, IJT, IMCB, IMCG, IMCV, IPO, ISCB, ISCG, ISCV, ISMD, IUSS, IVDG, IVE, IVOG, IVOO, IVOV, IVV, IVW, IWC, IWM, IWN, IWO, IWP, IWR, IWS, IYY, JDIV, JHMM, JHSC, JPME, JPSE, JSMD, JSML, KAPR, KJAN, KJUL, KNG, KOMP, KSCD, LSAT, MDY, MDYG, MDYV, MGMT, MID, MIDE, NAPR, NJAN, NOBL, NUMG, NUMV, NUSC, NVQ, OMFS, ONEO, ONEQ, ONEV, ONEY, OSCV, OUSM, OVS, PAMC, PAPR, PAUG, PBP, PBSM, PEXL, PEY, PJAN, PJUN, PLTL, PRFZ, PSC, PTMC, PUTW, PWC, PY, QDIV, QMOM, QQC, QQD, QQEW, QQQ, QQQA, QQQE, QQQJ, QQQM, QQQN, QQXT, QTEC, QVAL, QVML, QVMM, QVMS, QYLD, QYLG, REGL, RFG, RFV, RNMC, RNSC, ROSC, RPG, RPV, RSP, RVRS, RWJ, RWK, RWL, RYARX, RYJ, RYT, RZG, RZV1 Comment
Robert Brusca profile picture
Robert Brusca
243 Followers

Summary

  • Has the BOJ opened a can of worms for global monetary policy?
  • Are central banks amid their huge target misses getting ready to shift their policy targets or monetary approaches?
  • Inflation targeting is a black-box world - when central banks miss their targets, do those targets still have credibility?

Interest Rates and The Federal Reserve - Sunset

Douglas Rissing

Is There a Sea Change Coming to Global Monetary Policy?

The recent change in monetary policy announced by the Bank of Japan to widen the band on its 10 year note yield and its yield curve control program

This article was written by

Robert Brusca profile picture
Robert Brusca
243 Followers
ROBERT A. BRUSCA is Chief Economist of Fact and Opinion Economics, a consulting firm he founded in Manhattan. He has taught in a graduate program at the Zicklin School of Business at Baruch College in Manhattan, and he has taught at Columbia University and at Michigan State University. . Mr Brusca has been an economist on Wall Street for over 25 years. He has visited central banking and large institutional clients in over 30 countries in his career as an economist. Mr. Brusca was a Divisional Research Chief at the Federal Reserve Bank of NY (Chief of the International Financial Markets Division), a Fed Watcher at Irving Trust and Chief Economist at Nikko Securities International (for 16 years). Mr Brusca currently is a consultant. He was the first guest on the first day of CNBC and continues to make numerous TV and radio appearances. Mr. Brusca holds an MA and PhD in economics from Michigan State University and a BA in Economics from the University of Michigan. His wife is a financial expert on Bloomberg radio and TV. He has a daughter in college

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This article uses the recent surprise move by the BOJ as a springboard to discuss what other policy changes might be afoot globally. These changes could be very impactful on markets.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.