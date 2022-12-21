Buy Up To 44 December New Divvy Nifty 50 Dogs Now

Dec. 22, 2022 8:03 AM ETBXP, CIO, CMRE, CTRA, EPR, F, FDUS, GGB, HIMX, ICL, MMP, MPW, NTB, SQM
Fredrik Arnold profile picture
Fredrik Arnold
Marketplace

Summary

  • Last week, on a whim, I queried YCharts for dividend stocks yielding greater than 4% annually, and pegged “attractive” in their Y-Ratings (ranging from “not-rated” to “avoid”, “neutral”, or “attractive”).
  • My query resulted in this list of New Divvy Nifty 50 stocks; of which, 44 measure-up to the dogcatcher-ideal of promising dividend payouts, from $1k invested, greater-than their share prices.
  • How’re they doing now? Those 44 top dividend stocks ranged 40.13% to 18.14% in annual yield and ranged 3.31% to 116.22% in one-year price-target-upsides per brokers as of 12/19/22.
  • Top-ten New Divvy Nifty 50 stocks boasted net gains from 33.43% to 68.09% as of 12/19/22 YCharts data.
  • $5k invested in the lowest-priced five of ten top-yield New Divvy Nifty 50 dogs in December 2022 showed 22.44% more net-gain than from $5k invested in all ten. Little (lower-priced) stocks took a near two and one-quarter length lead on this new divvy nifty 50 pack in December.
  • Looking for a portfolio of ideas like this one? Members of The Dividend Dog Catcher get exclusive access to our subscriber-only portfolios. Learn More »

Red fox, vulpes vulpes, in summer at a warm day. Red fox standing in the grass on a sunny day. Morning scene with smart predator.

Nature Photography/iStock via Getty Images

Foreword

This article is based on YCharts Y-Ratings. The Y-Rating is a summary score that takes into account our 3 key indicators: Value Score, Fundamental Score, and Valuation from Historical Multiples

In a glance, it will

NDN50 (1a) ALL50 DEC, 22-23

Source: YCharts

NDN50 (1B) GAINERS DEC, 22-23

Source: YCharts.com

NDN50 (2) Open source dog art DDC2 DEC 22 from dividenddogcatcher.com

Source: Open source dog art from dividenddogcatcher.com

NDN50 (3A) 1-50BYTARGETS DEC,22-23

Source: YCharts.com

NDN50 (3B) 1-50BYYIELD DEC, 22-23

Source: YCharts.com

NDN50 (4) UP/DNSIDES DEC 22-23

Source: YCharts.com

NDN50 (5)10LIST DEC 22-23

Source: YCharts.com

NFN50 (6) 10GAINS DEC 22-23

Source: YCharts.com

NDN50 (7)10BYPRICE DEC 22-23

Source: YCharts.com

NDN50 (1A) 50 AlphaXTicker DEC, 22-23

Source: YCharts.com

NDN50 (9) 44 IDEALS DEC, 22-23

Source: YCharts.com

NDN50 (10) Recent vs Brk-Even PR DEC,22-23

Source: YCharts.com

Get The 'Safer' New Divvy Nifty 50 Story

Click here to subscribe to The Dividend Dogcatcher. Get more information and the follow-up to this article.

Catch A Dog On Facebook the evening before every NYSE trade day on Facebook/Dividend Dog Catcher, A Fredrik Arnold live video highlights a portfolio candidate in the Underdog Daily Dividend Show!

Root for the Underdog. Comment below on your personal favorite stock ticker to make it eligible for my next FA follower report.

This article was written by

Fredrik Arnold profile picture
Fredrik Arnold
28.56K Followers
Simple, straightforward 7-step analysis that finds lucrative income stocks.
Fredrik Arnold is my pen name. In 2012 I retired from doing quality service analysis in Boston and moved to North Carolina in 2013, thence to Central Oregon in 2018. My fascination with capital preservation, long-term investments, and trading systems keeps me blogging for Seeking Alpha. My articles focus on dividend yields, analyst median 1 yr targets, free cash flow yields, and one-year total returns as stock trading indicators. These are essential tools for catching the most valuable dividend dogs. My dividend dogcatcher premium site in the Seeking Alpha Marketplace shows annual real-time trading results since 2015.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.