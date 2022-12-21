Nature Photography/iStock via Getty Images

Foreword

This article is based on YCharts Y-Ratings. The Y-Rating is a summary score that takes into account our 3 key indicators: Value Score, Fundamental Score, and Valuation from Historical Multiples

In a glance, it will give a sense of both the value and the current strength of the stock.

"The Y-Rating Importance: High Historical Predictive Power: Moderate How it relates to returns: See individual components - Value Score, Fundamental Score, and Valuation from Historical Multiples. What it is: A single summary score that takes into account our 3 key indicators: Value Score, Fundamental Score, and Valuation from Historical Multiples. How to use it: In a glance, it will give you a sense of the safety and return possibility of the stock. Watch out for: It will often miss stocks with a huge potential for gains because big gains are correlated with high risk. Also, it sometimes misses the decline of industries which were profitable for long periods of time. Detailed Calculation: Once we have the Value Score, the Fundamental Score and the Valuation from Historical Multiples, we calculate the final score. To receive an overall "Attractive" rating, a stock must: Receive a Value Score of 9 or 10

Receive a Fundamental Score of 7 or higher

Have a Historical Value greater than its current price To receive an overall "Avoid" rating, a stock only needs to have "Weak" fundamentals - a Fundamental Score of 4 or lower. We rate all other companies "Neutral," since based on our testing we do not have strong quantitatively-backed reason to believe that they will underperform or outperform the market significantly as part of a portfolio."

-YCharts

Combine the top rating of "attractive" with annual dividend yields over 4% and you get this list of New Divvy Nifty 50 stocks of which 44 measure up to delivering dividend payouts for $1k invested greater than the single share price of the stock.

The New Divvy Nifty 50 (Alpha by Ticker Symbol)

Source: YCharts

Any collection of stocks is more clearly understood when subjected to yield-based (dog catcher) analysis, this collection of New Divvy Nifty 50 stocks is perfect for the dogcatcher process. Below are the December 19, 2022 data for 50 dividend stocks as parsed by YCharts.

The prices of 44 of these 50 stocks (listed by yield) made the possibility of owning productive dividend shares from this collection more viable for first-time investors.

All forty-four live-up to the ideal of having their annual dividends (from a $1K investment) exceed their single share prices. Many investors see this condition as "look closer to maybe buy" opportunity.

Actionable Conclusions (1-10): Analysts Estimated 33.43% To 68.09% Net Gains For Top Ten New Divvy Nifty 50 Stocks To December 2023

Five of ten top new divvy nifty 50 stocks by yield were also among the top ten gainers for the coming year based on analyst 1-year target prices. (They are tinted gray in the chart below). Thus, the yield-based forecast for these December dogs, as graded by Wall St. Wizards, was 50% accurate.

Source: YCharts.com

Estimated dividends from $1000 invested in each of the highest yielding exceptional stocks, added to the median of aggregate one-year target prices from analysts (as reported by YCharts), generated the following results. (Note: one-year target prices by lone analysts were not included.) Ten probable profit-generating trades projected to December, 2023 were:

Costamare Inc. (CMRE) was projected to net $680.93 based on the median of target price estimates from 3 analysts, plus annual dividend, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 44% greater than the market as a whole.

Medical Properties Trust Inc. (MPW) was projected to net $550.81, based on dividends, plus the median of target price estimates from 13 analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 16% less than the market as a whole.

City Office REIT (CIO) was projected to net $499.64, based on the median of target estimates from 6 analysts, plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 53% greater than the market as a whole.

Suncor Energy Inc. (SU) was projected to net $488.94, based on dividends, plus the median of target price estimates from 3 analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 28% grater than the market as a whole.

ICL Group Ltd. (ICL) was projected to net $478.99, based on dividends, plus median target price estimates from 5 analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 7% more than the market as a whole.

Coterra Energy Inc. (CTRA) was projected to net $470.43, based on the median of estimates from 24 analysts, plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 80% less than the market as a whole.

Sociedad Quimica Y Minera de Chile SA (SQM) was projected to net $458.97, based on dividends, plus the median of target price estimates from 16 analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 15% under the market as a whole.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Ltd. (NTB) was projected to net $381.97 based on the median of target price estimates from 5 analysts, plus annual dividend, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 39% more than the market as a whole.

Ford Motor Co. (F) was projected to net $375.77, based on dividends, plus the median of target price estimates from 20 analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 41% over the market as a whole.

Boston Properties Inc. (BXP) was projected to net $334.23, based on dividends, plus the median of target price estimates from 20 analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 3% over the market as a whole.

The average net gain in dividend and price was estimated at 47.21% on $10k invested as $1k in each of these ten stocks. These gain estimates were subject to average risk/volatility 10% over the market as a whole.

Source: Open source dog art from dividenddogcatcher.com

The Dividend Dogs Rule

Stocks earned the "dog" moniker by exhibiting three traits: (1) paying reliable, repeating dividends, (2) their prices fell to where (3) yield (dividend/price) grew higher than their peers. Thus, the highest yielding stocks in any collection became known as "dogs." More precisely, these are, in fact, best called, "underdogs".

50 New Divvy Nifty 50 Stocks Per December Analyst Targets

Source: YCharts.com

50 New Divvy Nifty 50 Stocks Per December Yield Data

Source: YCharts.com

Actionable Conclusions (11-20): Ten Top New Divvy Nifty 50 By Yield

Top ten December New Divvy Nifty 50 stocks by yield represented five of eleven Morningstar sectors. The first place was held by the lone technology representative in the top tens, Himax Technologies Inc. (HIMX)[1].

Then, second, place went to the first of three basic materials members, Gerdau SA (GGB) [2]. The others placed third and seventh, ICL Group Ltd. [3], and Sociedad Quimica Y Minera De Chile SA [7].

Fourth place went to the first of three real estate equities, Medical Properties Trust [4]. The others placed eighth and tenth, City Office REIT Inc [8] and EPR Properties Inc (EPR) [10]. Next, energy sector representatives took the fifth and ninth places, Coterra Energy Inc. [5], and Magellan Midstream Partners LP (MMP) [9].

Finally, a lone financial services representative placed sixth, Fidus Investment Corp. (FDUS) [6], to complete the top ten New Divvy Nifty 50 pack for December.

Actionable Conclusions: (21-30) Ten Top New Divvy Nifty 50 Stocks Showed 28.53%-63.78% Upsides While (31) One Downsider Fell 1.34% To December 2023

Source: YCharts.com

To quantify top-dog rankings, analyst median price target estimates provided a "market sentiment" gauge of upside potential. Added to the simple high-yield metrics, the median of analysts target price estimates became another tool to dig out bargains.

Analysts Forecast A 22.44% Advantage For 5 Highest Yield, Lowest Priced, of 10 New Divvy Nifty 50 Stocks To December 19, 2023

Ten-top New Divvy Nifty 50 stocks were culled by yield for this update. Yield (dividend / price) results provided by YCharts did the ranking.

Source: YCharts.com

As noted above, Ten-top New Divvy Nifty 50 stocks screened 12/19/22, showing the highest dividend yields, represented five of eleven in the Morningstar sector scheme.

Actionable Conclusions: Analysts Predicted 5 Lowest-Priced Of The Top-Ten Highest-Yield Exceptional 2021 Dividend Stocks (32) Delivering 31.56% Vs. (33) 22.44% Net Gains by All Ten Come December 2023

Source: YCharts.com

$5000 invested as $1k in each of the five lowest-priced stocks in the top ten New Divvy Nifty 50 kennel by yield were predicted by analyst 1-year targets to deliver 22.44% more gain than $5,000 invested as $.5k in all ten. The fifth lowest-priced selection, Medical Properties Trust Inc., showed the best analyst-estimated net gain of 55.08%.

Source: YCharts.com

The five lowest-priced top-yield New Divvy Nifty 50 Dogs as of December 19 were: Gerdau SA, Himax Technologies Inc., ICL Group Ltd., City Office REIT Inc., Medical Properties Trust Inc., with prices ranging from $5.62 to $10.93.

Five higher-priced New Divvy Nifty 50 dogs as of December 19 were: Fidus Investment Corp., Coterra Energy Inc., EPR Properties, Magellan Midstream Partners, Sociedad Quimica Y Minera De Chile SA, whose prices ranged from $19.05 to $83.88.

The distinction between five low-priced dividend dogs and the general field of ten reflected Michael B. O'Higgins' "basic method" for beating the Dow. The scale of projected gains based on analyst targets added a unique element of "market sentiment" gauging upside potential. It provided a here-and-now equivalent of waiting a year to find out what might happen in the market. Caution is advised, since analysts are historically only 20% to 85% accurate on the direction of change and just 0% to 15% accurate on the degree of change.

The net gain/loss estimates above did not factor in any foreign or domestic tax problems resulting from distributions. Consult your tax advisor regarding the source and consequences of "dividends" from any investment.

Afterword

This article features 50 New Divvy Nifty 50 Stocks and with all but six paying dividends. The article focuses on the top 30 so nearly half the original list of companies is neglected. Therefore, below is the complete list of 50 stocks grouped alphabetically by ticker symbol.

Source: YCharts.com

If somehow you missed the suggestion of which stocks are ripe for picking at the start of this article, here is a reprise of the list at the end:

The prices of 19 of these 86 Kiplinger Exceptional Stocks for 2022 (listed by yield) made the possibility of owning productive dividend shares from this collection more viable for first-time investors.

44 New Divvy Nifty 50 Ideal Stocks for December

Source: YCharts.com

All 44 live-up to the ideal of having their annual dividends from a $1K investment exceed their single share prices. Many investors see this condition as "look closer to maybe buy" opportunity.

See How Far All Ten Top New Divvy Nifty 50 Stocks Must Jump To Cease Being Fair Priced Dogs

Source: YCharts.com

Since all top ten New Divvy Nifty 50 shares are now priced less than the annual dividends paid out from a $1K investment, the dollar and percentage difference between the recent and break-even pricing are shown in the top chart above. Recent prices are detailed in the middle chart; with the break-even pricing of all ten top dogs showing in the bottom chart.

It would take upside market pressure to 371%, for all ten highest-yield New Divvy Nifty 50 stocks, to become break-even with their annual yield (from $1K invested) no longer meeting or exceeding their single share prices. These dogs have plenty of room to run.

Stocks listed above were suggested only as possible reference points for your purchase or sale research process. These were not recommendations.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational and educational purposes only and should not be construed to constitute investment advice. Nothing contained herein shall constitute a solicitation, recommendation or endorsement to buy or sell any security. Prices and returns on equities in this article except as noted are listed without consideration of fees, commissions, taxes, penalties, or interest payable due to purchasing, holding, or selling same.

Graphs and charts were compiled by Rydlun & Co., LLC from data derived from www.indexarb.com; YCharts.com; finance.yahoo.com; analyst mean target price by YCharts. Dog image:Open source dog art from dividenddogcatcher.com.