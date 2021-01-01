T. Rowe Price: A 4.4% Yielding Dividend Growth Christmas Present For 2023

BeanKounter Capital profile picture
BeanKounter Capital
4.31K Followers

Summary

  • T. Rowe Price has had a rough year in 2022 with shares down over 40% YTD.
  • Despite a weaker environment this year, the margin profile has remained attractive and the balance sheet is still rock solid. AUM has also been increasing over the last couple months.
  • Shares trade just over 14x earnings, an attractive valuation in my opinion. In the past, buying TROW in a huge selloff has turned out well for investors.
  • The yield now sits at 4.4% and is due for another dividend hike. They have also bought back 2.5% of the common stock so far in 2022.
  • I'm looking to add below $100, which would provide a good margin of safety for this potential Christmas gift.

Christmas Savings Background with Pink Piggy Bank Wearing Santa Hat

CatLane

It’s been a couple months since I wrote my last article on T. Rowe Price (NASDAQ:TROW), and I figured it was time to write an update as we head into 2023. The stock remains on my watchlist (which

TROW Valuation

Price/Earnings (fastgraphs.com)

This article was written by

BeanKounter Capital profile picture
BeanKounter Capital
4.31K Followers
CPA and former Big 4 auditor. I break down investments in qualitative and quantitative terms, and I look for investments that will compound my money over the long term.

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of TROW, BRK.B, BTU either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.