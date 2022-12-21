Exxon Mobil: Reality Check For 2023

Dec. 22, 2022 8:46 AM ETExxon Mobil Corporation (XOM)
Danil Sereda profile picture
Danil Sereda
Marketplace

Summary

  • In this article, I'd like to share with you my analysis of the latest equity research reports from major investment banks on Exxon Mobil and its prospects.
  • Argus' FY2023 EPS forecast is 25% higher than consensus - $13.98 vs $11.17 (above), assuming further growth in energy prices next year, driven by steady demand and supply constraints.
  • Morgan Stanley urges to stay constructive, but selective - focus on strong and/or improving FCF and scale with asset diversity. So looking ahead, they think majors like XOM are best positioned.
  • HSBC Global Research has the most modest outlook for XOM despite optimistic oil forecasts for Q1 2023 and beyond.
  • On the weekly chart, we see a bearish divergence - I anticipate that even minor news events could result in a 10-15% decline in the short term. I recommend buying any large and unreasonable dips in XOM, price target of $125 by the end of 2023.
  • We're currently running a sale at my private investing ideas service, Beyond the Wall Investing, where members get access to portfolios, market alerts, real-time chat, and more. Learn More »

2023 год, деловая и финансовая концепция, цены на топливо, затраты на бензин, нефть и газ, добыча и доступность сырья

Andrzej Rostek/iStock via Getty Images

Thesis

In this article, I would like to share with you an analysis of the latest equity research reports on Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) and its prospects - after a YTD run-up of >81% (total return, dividends included) this is

Seeking Alpha, XOM, author's notes

Seeking Alpha, XOM, author's notes

Argus Equity Research

Argus Equity Research

Morgan Stanley, December 14

Morgan Stanley, December 14

Morgan Stanley, December 14

Morgan Stanley, December 14

Morgan Stanley, December 14

Morgan Stanley, December 14

Morgan Stanley, December 14, author's notes

Morgan Stanley, December 14, author's notes

Morgan Stanley, December 14

Morgan Stanley, December 14

Morgan Stanley, December 14, author's notes

Morgan Stanley, December 14, author's notes

Goldman Sachs, December 9

Goldman Sachs, December 9

RBC, December 8, author's notes

RBC, December 8, author's notes

HSBC Global Research, December 1, author's notes

HSBC Global Research, December 1, author's notes

Seeking Alpha Charting tool, SocialSentiment.io

Seeking Alpha Charting tool, SocialSentiment.io

TrendSpider, author's notes

TrendSpider, author's notes

Struggle to navigate the stock market environment?

Beyond the Wall Investing is about active portfolio positioning and finding investment ideas that are hidden from a broad market of investors. We don't bury our heads in the sand when the market is down - we try to anticipate this in advance and protect ourselves from unnecessary risks accordingly.

Keep your finger on the pulse and have access to the latest and highest-quality analysis of what Wall Street is buying/selling with just one subscription to Beyond the Wall Investing! Now there is a free trial and a special discount of 10% - hurry up!

This article was written by

Danil Sereda profile picture
Danil Sereda
2.77K Followers
Discover What Wall Street Is Buying

Chief investment analyst at a small Singapore-registered family office. Mainly focused on special situations, IPOs, and undercovered/hidden stocks.


BS in Finance. In my bachelor's thesis, I looked at finding the best statistical/machine learning methods to predict underpricing of Initial Public Offerings (IPOs). A brief summary of my findings: using the KNN method, you could add about 24% of alpha compared to the average return of each initial public offer. In other words, with the AI algorithm I developed, it was possible to distinguish good IPOs from bad IPOs, where the average underpricing of selected companies in the test sample was 64.5%, while the overall average underpricing would be only 41.39%. More can be found here.


Ranked in the top 4% of financial bloggers by Tipranks (as of June 17, 2022, compared to the S&P 500 Index over a 1-year period). 


**Disclaimer: Associated with Oakoff Investments, another Seeking Alpha Contributor

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Long position through a purchase of the stock, or the purchase of call options or similar derivatives in XOM over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.