Thryv: Stock Is Not Attractive Enough Yet

Dec. 22, 2022 9:29 AM ETThryv Holdings, Inc. (THRY)1 Comment
Jay Capital profile picture
Jay Capital
168 Followers

Summary

  • SMBs must change the way they operate to incorporate digital solutions.
  • THRY competes in a large and fragmented TAM.
  • THRY has a strong background in the SMB space.

Businessman working with tablet. Checking mark up on the check boxes. Successful completion of business tasks. Digital marketing of statistics level up of graph. Business management goal strategy.

Chattrawutt

Overview

The changing business climate has presented challenges for SMBs, who are under increasing pressure to provide cutting-edge solutions to customers and adapt to the proliferation of digital options. The market for software aimed at SMBs is large and fragmented, but THRY

Valuation

Author's estimates

This article was written by

Jay Capital profile picture
Jay Capital
168 Followers
I take a fundamentals-based approach to value investing.I disagree with the common misconception held by many investors that low multiple stocks must be cheap. I look for companies that offer the best long-term durability at the most affordable prices. Consequently, I have a propensity to be drawn to companies with steady long-term growth, no cyclicality, and a robust balance sheet.Nevertheless, investing in successful company is risky because one may end up paying too much (this is where valuation matters). I firmly believe this, yet there are situations where the development runway is so vast that price matters much less in the immediate future.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.