Micron: Earnings Bloodbath, But There Is Hope

Summary

  • Micron Technology, Inc. is one of the big three leaders in DRAM technology which is used in computers of all types, from PCs to data centers.
  • The company reported atrocious earnings for FQ1,23, as the semiconductor industry is going through a cyclical decline.
  • A positive is automotive segment revenue increased by ~30% year-over-year, as manufacturers bolster assisted driving features.
  • The company also repurchased $425 million worth of shares, at an average price of $49.57 each, which was positive.
  • Micron is undervalued intrinsically and relative to historic multiples.

technician with wafer

PonyWang

Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) is a semiconductor manufacturing company that is one of the "big three" suppliers of DRAM (Dynamic Random Access Memory) with a 24.5% share of the market, just behind Samsung (OTCPK:SSNNF

DRAM market share

DRAM market share (Statista)

Revenue by Technology

Revenue by Technology (Q1.FY23 report)

Revenue by business Unit

Revenue by business Unit (Q1,FY23 report)

Micron Financials

Micron Financials (Q1FY23)

Capital Expenses

Capital Expenses (Q1,FY23)

Micron stock valuation 1

Micron stock valuation 1 (created by author Ben at Motivation 2 Invest)

Micron stock valuation 2

Micron stock valuation 2 (created by author Ben at Motivation 2 Invest)

Senior Investment Analyst for Hedge Funds. Interviewed Hedge Fund Managers and CEO's. Investment Strategy: Focus on Deep Dive Valuation, G.A.R.P (Growth at a Reasonable Price). Masters in Equity Valuation, 755+ Companies Analysed. 556+ books read on Finance and Investing.

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of MU either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Comments

