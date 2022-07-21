Gol Is High Risk Big Reward

Summary

  • Traffic and margins recuperate to pre-pandemic levels in 2023.
  • Free cash flow generation begins de-leveraging cycle.
  • Valuation points to 50% upside.

Aircraft and Christ the Redeemer

dabldy

Summary

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL) could see EBITDA more than double in 2023 as its traffic revenue (RPK) fully recuperated from pandemic on the return of corporate travel. This should lead to higher aircraft utilization, positive cash

Chart with RPK vs Base 2019 year

RPK recuperating to base 2019 (Created by author with data from Gol and Azul)

Chart capacity vs aircraft

Aircraft Capacity vs Feet Recuperation (Created by author with data from GOL)

QoQ Volatility of BRL and Jet Fuel

Brazil Real and Jet Fuel Volatility (Created by author with data from Capital IQ)

FCF vs ND/EBITDA

Free Cash Flow and ND/EBITDA (Created by author with data from GOL)

EBITDA vs Net Fin Exp

EBITDA vs Net Fin Exp (Created by author with data from GOL)

Gol debt structure

GOL Debt Structure (Created by author with data from Capital IQ)

Smiles Summary Financials

Smile Summary Financials (Created by author with data from Capital IQ)

GOL Valuation and Financial Estimates

GOL Valuation and Financial Estimates (Created by author with data from GOL)

This article was written by

Ricardo Fernandez profile picture
Ricardo Fernandez
396 Followers
Experience is difficult to learn. After 30 plus years of critically analyzing the nuts and bolts of businesses as diverse as airlines, oil, retail, mining to fintech and ecommerce plus the macro, monetary and political drivers. I continue to immensely enjoy learning and applying my experience to unravel, comprehend and benefit from new ideas, technology, innovation and business models. In addition, living through multiple crises, tequila, Asia, dotcom, 9/11, the great recession and the Covid19 pandemia, plus a stint at entrepreneurialism (Export, Factoring and Printing) provides for an extraordinary base of experience to be applied across multiple disciplines.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

