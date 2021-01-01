Deere: A Revised Outlook And Market Overreaction (Rating Downgrade)

Dec. 22, 2022 10:16 AM ETDeere & Company (DE)
Invest Heroes
Summary

  • We have revised upwards our capex forecast of the agriculture industry to reflect the orders cycle shift and strong financial position of end customers in 2022.
  • Price hike is one the main drivers of Deere & Company's financial results, it helps but also restrains the company amid squeezed demand.
  • We have revised revenue and EBITDA expectations of Deere and do not anticipate a significant collapse in 2023. Nevertheless, we still assume the conservative downside of financial results.
  • Deere should continue to generate stable cash flow and to increase dividend payments, but given current yields, we don't think it is a significant driver of the stock's growth.
  • After a prolonged bullish cycle, Deere is starting to look too expensive, so we have revised the company's status down to SELL.

Investment Thesis

While 2021-2022 was a good year for the end consumer, the farming industry remains a very cyclical sector of the economy, and we believe the major equipment investment cycle will slow down in the medium term. Due to its market position, Deere & Company (

Двигатель трактора John Deere крупным планом.

Wirestock/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

•Deere suspended production in H1 2022 amid supply chain disruptions, causing the supply cycle shift to the right

Deere

•The agricultural industry enters 2023 with a strong financial position in liquid cash assets, which will allow buyers to invest in production. High prices for agricultural products, together with delays in deliveries in H1 will allow farmers to buy equipment using their own funds, without attracting third-party financing.

Invest Heroes

Invest Heroes

So, we maintain our forecast for a decline in machinery capex in 2023-2024. Historically, the agricultural sector is very cyclical in terms of operating and investment activity, and we expect investment in machinery to decline given the anticipated adjustments in products selling prices and large investments in 2021-2022.

Invest Heroes

Despite strong volume increase, Deere sales continue to grow primarily through pricing.

Deere

Deere

We have revised our 2023 revenue forecast upwards from $54 564 mln (+7.7% YoY) to $57 474 mln (+9.3% YoY) and from $51 504 mln (-5.6% YoY) to $56 724 mln (-1.3% YoY) for 2024 (revenue includes Other and Financial segments). We still expect a conservative sales decline in 2024, as we believe that the end consumer will still face macroeconomic challenges.

Invest Heroes

Due to better revenue forecast, we have revised our 2023 EBITDA forecast upwards from $9 108 mln (-5.5% YoY) to $13 321 mln (+1.7% YoY) and from $9 183 mln (+1.7% YoY) to $13 321 mln (+1.7% YoY) for 2024.

Invest Heroes

We expect FCF to be $7 910 mln in 2023 and $8 241 mln in 2024, which would allow the company to increase its dividend payout. However, with a dividend estimate of $4.59/share, at current prices the yield would be less than 1% p.a., so we do not believe it is a strong factor behind the investment decision.

Invest Heroes

Target price

Invest Heroes

This article was written by

Invest Heroes
Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Comments

