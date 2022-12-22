The Future For The S&P 500's Dividends In 2023

Dec. 22, 2022 10:19 AM ET
Ironman at Political Calculations profile picture
Ironman at Political Calculations
2.33K Followers

Summary

  • What does the future hold for the quarterly dividends of the S&P 500 (SPX) in 2023?
  • Looking at what was expected in 2022 versus what the index delivered, the year was more positive than had been expected by shareholders.
  • Looking forward, investors at the end of 2022 are projecting a more negative future for the S&P 500's dividends during 2023.

Standard & Poors in NY

mixmotive

What does the future hold for the quarterly dividends of the S&P 500 (SPX) in 2023?

The answer to that question is visually presented in the following animated chart. As a bonus, we're also answering the question of how

This article was written by

Ironman at Political Calculations profile picture
Ironman at Political Calculations
2.33K Followers
Ironman is the alias of the blogger at Political Calculations, a site that develops, applies and presents both established and cutting edge theory to the topics of investing, business and economics. We should acknowledge that Ironman is either formerly or currently, and quite possibly, simultaneously employed as some kind of engineer, researcher, analyst, rocket scientist, editor and perhaps as a teacher of some kind or another. The scary thing is that's not even close to being a full list of Ironman's professions and we should potentially acknowledge that Ironman may or may not be one person. We'll leave it to our readers to sort out which Ironman might behind any of the posts that do appear here or comments that appear elsewhere on the web!

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.