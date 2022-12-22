General Motors: Unlikely To Meet 2025 Revenue Target, But Stock Still Attractive

Dec. 22, 2022 10:28 AM ETGeneral Motors Company (GM)2 Comments
RCK Analytics profile picture
RCK Analytics
386 Followers

Summary

  • General Motors forecasts its overall sales and EV revenue to reach $225 billion and $50 billion, respectively, by 2025.
  • GMC Hummer EV reservation numbers look quite attractive at 90,000.
  • The stock offers a healthy upside potential of about 45% based on our model.

President Biden Visits GM ZERO Factory In Detroit

Nic Antaya

Investment Thesis

General Motors (NYSE:GM) is an iconic automaker with a loyal customer base. It has ready customers for its electric vehicles. The company's rich expertise, strong brand name, and financial strength can go a long way in its success in

segment revenue

General Motors

GMNA and GMI

General Motors

Deliveries

General Motors

GMNA

General Motors

outside china

General Motors

China

General Motors

EVs

GM, author's forecasts

models

General Motors

market share

General Motors, author's forecasts

deliveries

General Motors, author's forecasts

deliveries

General Motors, author's forecasts

margins

General Motors , author's forecasts

projections

General Motors, author's forecasts

This article was written by

RCK Analytics profile picture
RCK Analytics
386 Followers
We provide end-to-end financial research services across asset classes. We are passionate about stocks and investments. We take pride in providing invaluable investing insights in an easy-to-understand way. .Chandan Khandelwal leads RCK, as its co-founder & CEO. He is a Chartered Accountant and Financial Consultant with more than 15 years of experience in Finance, Stock Market, Assurance and Business Advisory.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments (2)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.