Better late than never… Just as markets thought the historical "Santa Claus rally" was not coming, it came sleighin' in (perhaps even Santa has been dealing with some labour shortage this time around).

Jokes aside, the S&P 500 ended Wednesday's session with the second consecutive day of gains (NYSEARCA:SPY and SP500: +1.8%), while the Nasdaq 100 stemmed a five-day decline (NASDAQ:QQQ: +1.8%; NDX: +1.9%) that followed the Fed's December rate decision last week, with both indices marking the strongest rally since late November. In our latest coverage on the key market benchmarks, we noted how valuations remain prone to volatility ensuing from continued rate hikes, persistent inflation, and now a looming recession that is slated to put corporate earnings at risk. With mounting macroeconomic uncertainties still a loose end for markets, we think the latest respite will be stamped with brevity and mark its last before deterioration regains the upper hand.

What is the Santa Claus Rally?

History shows that the market typically rallies in the week leading up to Christmas through to the New Year, with the S&P 500 facing 62% odds of an uptrend over the period, versus a 53% chance on any given day. In 13 of the past 20 Christmas holiday periods, markets staged a positive return, with the winning days averaging a +1.58% gain.

There really is no one-size-fits-all explanation for this calendar effect. Many have attributed the phenomenon to a wide array of potential reasons spanning market optimism on improved holiday spending, institutional portfolio rebalancing, and "tax-loss harvesting" to switch out of losing investments into potential gainers.

The Good

With both the Nasdaq 100 and S&P 500 on track for their worst year since the 2008 global financial crisis, the latest Santa Claus rally offers some near-term respite. Markets have been largely optimistic of a potential soft-landing in November, with both QQQ and SPY climbing close to 10%. In support of that rally was softer-than-expected inflation in October, which came in at 7.7% y/y (+6.3% y/y core), with data pointing to easing supply chain constraints that will help soften elevated goods prices and lower energy prices that have previously whipsawed markets. Markets saw it as an encouraging sign for a potential Fed pivot as soon as next year.

However, despite a consecutive month of decelerating price increases in November, market optimism soured as fear of recession grew. And despite a pullback from four consecutive jumbo 75-bps rate hikes to a 50-bps increase during the final FOMC meeting and rate decision of the year, the Fed's reiterated hawkishness on keeping rates "higher for longer" to ensure inflation is kept in check and on track towards the 2% target has only led a return to a dismal near-term market outlook. Both SPY and QQQ slid more than 5% in the week following the Fed's release of its dot plot forecast that pointed to a terminal rate of 5.1% next year, thwarting hopes for a pivot before the end of 2023.

Yet, the latest gains observed across the key benchmark indexes this week show that despite dismal market performance through 2022, the typical holiday season rally still takes precedence. Specifically, the more-than-1% rally observed this week across both the SPY and QQQ is consistent with average gains during historical Santa Claus rallies, and outpaces the -2% decline observed in the week leading up to Christmas during the 2008 financial crisis. Some of the optimism specific to fuelling this year's Santa Claus rally includes investors' excitement "by the prospects of buying improving fundamentals at a cheaper price", and improved consumer confidence to levels not seen since April.

The Ugly

However, the latest Santa Claus rally to close the year may imply more room to short in the coming year. Tech stock short-sellers have recorded more than $50 billion in mark-to-market gains on their positions this year, as surging inflation chips away at profit margins while surging interest rates aimed at quelling price pressures compresses valuations. With the tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 still trading above its 10-year average at more than 21x estimated earnings, and earnings of tech constituents within the S&P 500 forecast to contract by at least 2% in 2023, the key benchmarks look primed for a returning downtrend heading into the new year as financial conditions tighten further.

This is further corroborated by big tech's massive influence in both indexes. Despite valuation corrections across the board this year, with "marquee stocks" like FAANG (META/AMZN/AAPL/MSFT/GOOG/GOOGL), Tesla (TSLA), and Nvidia (NVDA) having lost close to $6 trillion in combined market value, they still account for "about 13% of the S&P 500's Index's weighting" (2020 record was 24%). Considering room for further downward moves in big tech's lofty valuation premiums over the broader market, with the looming recession and persistent inflation being key catalysts, a drag remains over QQQ and SPY in the near term.

The Looming Recession

Despite easing inflationary pressures, the print still runs a whopping 3x higher than the Fed's 2% target. And with borrowing costs expected to remain on the rise next year, while the Fed aims at slowing the still largely resilient labour market further, tipping the economy into recession over the coming months seems almost inevitable. The looming downturn is further corroborated by recent weakness in key economic data, spanning a decrease in household savings, spike in credit card debt, recurring unemployment claims, and a housing slowdown.

Specifically, the U.S. personal savings rate has fallen to the lowest level since 2005 at 2.3%, underscoring the burden of surging borrowing costs and persistent inflationary pressures on consumer spending power. Battered valuations this year have also sent U.S. household net worth on a downtrend for three straight quarters. Despite a significant "cash stash" hoarded from pandemic-era stimulus, which stood at a whopping $4.7 trillion as of mid-year compared to pre-pandemic levels of about $1 trillion, deteriorating macroeconomic conditions are eroding the figure faster than it can be replenished.

Tightening financial conditions are also corroborated by rising credit card debt among Americans. Specifically, outstanding credit card balances have already exceeded pre-pandemic levels from last year's lows supported by pandemic-era stimulus. Related debt among Americans has increased 15% y/y in the third quarter, exceeding $934 billion, brewing fear on how much longer "borrowers will be able to continue to make payments on their credit cards" as macroeconomic conditions continue to unravel.

And despite record-low unemployment today at 3.7%, the narrative looks to be headed for worse instead within the foreseeable future. Recurring unemployment benefit claims increased by 62,000 to 1.7 million in late November, a high not seen since early February. Economists see the data as "tentative signs" of the labour marking losing its resilience to the Fed's unwavering hawkish stance. This is further corroborated by Fed Chair Jerome Powell's recent commentary that wages are rising "well above what would be consistent with 2% inflation", putting the labour market next up on the chopping block in policymakers' inflation-quelling campaign. The Fed is currently predicting unemployment of 4.6% next year, while economists see the figure rising as high as 4.9% by early 2024. All the stars appear to be aligning for such a dire moment in the labour market as well, with the upper hand on wage negotiations shifting from employees back into the hands of employers in the coming year as "layoffs mount, uncertainty spreads, and firms adjust their salary budgets":

Over the last year employees knew they could get more money if they left and that remains true, but the ease with which they can get a new job has decreased… It's not the job market it was even three months ago. That shifts the balance of power back to organizations a bit. How they use that to their advantage is a bit unclear, and that's the big thing to watch as we go into this cycle. Source: Bloomberg

Consumer spending power has also decreased drastically over the year as the pinch from inflation continues:

U.S. online prices tracked by Adobe (ADBE) showed an annual decline of 1.9%, driven primarily by "heavy discounting [of] goods to move merchandise" across online retailers. Specifically, demand for discretionary goods like PCs and consumer electronics have dropped drastically, with discounts on related products averaging as high as 18% in November. Even categories that are non-promotional in nature have seen a deceleration in price increases in the second half of the year. The results are corroborated by rising price sensitivity demonstrated across American consumers - more than three-quarters of shoppers have recently indicated they have been searching the web for the best deals and discounts to "maximize their spending power". Source: "Amazon: The Rout Could Get Worse"

Although in the past year companies have been largely able to pass on rising input costs to consumers, dwindling household savings, and inadvertently, spending power means corporate America will have to internalize the bulk of those pressures instead, spurring another leg of weakness in fundamentals going into the new year. This is consistent with consensus estimates for a further contraction in corporate earnings next year as discussed in the earlier section, which would potentially harbinger further volatility in markets as investors' sentiment stays fragile with no immediate respite in sight.

The diminishing net worth among American households is also set to unleash further market jitters. In addition to battered equity valuations discussed in the earlier section, weakness in housing markets is also weighing on Americans' net worth as persistent rate hikes send mortgage rates and housing costs toward record levels.

With Chair Powell recently vowing there is still "some ways to go" on the Fed's inflation-quelling campaign, market conditions are likely to see further deterioration in the coming months. The lag effect of monetary policy that is now flowing through "different corners of the economy more prevalently will also inevitably drive further weakness to corporate fundamentals" in our opinion, loosening the tap on a higher pace of unemployment within the foreseeable future. This would likely tip the economy into recession and inject further volatility into QQQ and SPY in the new year as broader market valuations continue to adjust to evolving macro conditions.

Boomerang Inflation

The driving force of bearish market sentiment may be shifting from inflation to recession in recent weeks, but the former is still very much a near-term threat to market performance. Despite easing price pressures in recent months, thanks to slowing demand for discretionary big-ticket items, easing supply chain constraints, and a price drop at the pump, inflation is still running 3x higher than the Fed's 2% target, hence the aggressive policy stance that calls for more tightening into restrictive territory next year.

Specifically, there has been a shift in consumer preference in recent months, with spending allocation being heavier on services rather than goods. While goods inflation has decelerated from 8% in the previous month to now 7.2% according to the most recent personal spending data - the preferred measure of price increases for the Fed - services inflation actually rose slightly from 5.3% to 5.4% over the same period. Much of this flow in spending is also buoyed by declining prices at the pump, freeing up as much as "$112 of extra spending money a month" since gasoline prices peaked in June. Consumer confidence has also improved towards levels not seen since April, with their six-month expectation surging back towards a high last seen in January as recent economic data shows the peak of inflation has likely passed, with optimism buoyed primarily by declining gasoline prices. Lower prices at the pump have also boosted consumer sentiment, with fewer Americans expecting "those prices to rise further and a greater proportion expecting them to stay the same".

Although recent economic data shows tentative signs of slowing demand and a potential cooldown in the still resilient labour market, which will be key to taming inflation, there is still "little to dampen the U.S. compulsion to spend" in the immediate term, which poses the risk of "boomerang inflation". As long as "wages (are) still on the rise, jobs still plentiful and consumers potential to max out credit cards" persist, which is still the case in the immediate term, there is a risk for continued demand, which could re-instigate acceleration in persistent price increases. The recent shift in inflationary pressures from goods to services last month is a nascent sign that risks of boomerang inflation may be creeping up.

Underlying oil supplies also remain tight, with China's swift, though messy, reopening from restrictive pandemic-control policies in recent weeks, enforcement of sanctions on Russian seaborne crude, fluctuating U.S. stockpiles, and looming recession risks injecting uncertainties to the outlook of energy. This continues to elevate risks of a potential rug-pull on consumers' recent optimism over falling pump prices and decelerating inflation. The recent alleviation in price pressures appears to be allowing American households to "spend more", which is dialing up fear of increased "vulnerability to (more) price shocks ahead, particularly as consumers get used to lower gas prices today". This is also consistent with repeated warnings of robust demand in markets still by Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis President Neel Kashkari, which aligns with the recent rise in disposable personal income that has been fuelling spending, and could potentially keep price pressures inflated for longer.

Final Thoughts

Despite consensus expectations for a "short and shallow" recession in the upcoming year, the issue at hand is that the market is not there yet, which implies elevated vulnerability to further weakness ahead. A recent survey by the Conference Board showed that "98% of CEOs expect a recession to hit the U.S. within the next 12 to 18 months", up from 95% in the prior year as macro conditions continue to show signs of deterioration. Although inflation has started to show early signs of easing, with some still optimistic in a soft landing, the economy is likely headed towards a somewhat needed recession - even if slight - to put inflation back on track and reset grounds for a structural recovery. For now, we see risks still skewed to the downside for both QQQ and SPY, with the latest Santa Claus rally only giving short-sellers a stronger upper hand.