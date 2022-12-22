American Financial Group: Superior Business Fundamentals May Be Reflected In The Price

Summary

  • AFG has delivered 20%+ return for its stockholders over the last 10 years in stock appreciation and regular and special dividends.
  • Close to half of this return was due to multiples expansion.
  • AFG's combined ratio was far better than its long-term average in 2021 and 2022. The normalization of the combined ratio will halve the AFG's underwriting margin.
  • AFG is a high-quality insurer but that may be reflected in its current price.

Insurance claim form and insurance policy

DNY59

One of my readers mentioned American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) as a promising investment. It was on my screens before but unless one follows filings closely, it is easy to miss opportunities in insurance. Superficially, most insurance stocks look similar to each other

The scope of AFG specialty insurance

Company

AFG's combined ratio

Company

Ph. D. and MBA. I worked in executive/management positions for big US companies, then ran my own business for about 15 years, and upon exiting, turned to full-time investing. I primarily manage my own funds and consult a limited number of friends and clients.

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of AFG either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Comments

