The Chart of the Day belongs to the Chinese tutoring provider TAL Education (TAL). I found the stock by using Barchart's powerful screening functions to find stocks with the highest technical buy signals, highest Weighted Alpha, superior current momentum and having a Trend Seeker buy signal then used the Flipchart feature to review the charts for consistent price appreciation. Since the Trend Seeker signaled a buy on 11/3, the stock gained 83.86%.

TAL Price vs 20,50 and 100 DMA ( )

TAL Education Group provides K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers tutoring services to K-12 students covering various academic subjects, including mathematics, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, political science, English, and Chinese. It provides tutoring services primarily through small-class services under the Xueersi, Xueersi Online School, First Leap, Tipaipai, Xiaohou AI, Xiaohoucode, Aiqidao, Mamabang, Kaoyanbang, and Shunshunliuxue brand names; and personalized premium services under Izhikang name. The company also operates jzb.com, an online education platform; provides investment management and consulting services; develops and sells software and networks, as well as related consulting services; and sells educational materials and products. TAL Education Group was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

Barchart's Opinion Trading systems are listed below.

Barchart Technical Indicators:

100% technical buy signals

107.64+Weighted Alpha

129.16% gain in the last year

Trend Seeker buy signal

Above its 20-, 50- and 100-day moving averages

13 new highs and up 93.76% in the last month

Relative Strength Index 80.46%

Recently traded at $9.85 with 50-day moving average of $5.31

Fundamental Factors:

Market Cap $5.94 billion

Revenue expected to decrease 77.30% this year but up by 20.40% next year

Earnings estimated to increase 99.30% this year, up an additional 1,300.00% next year and continue to compound again at an annual rate of 66.00% for the next 5 years

Analysts and Investor Sentiment -- I don't buy stocks because everyone else is buying, but I do realize that if major firms and investors are dumping a stock, it's hard to make money swimming against the tide:

Wall Street analysts have 8 strong buy, 12 buy and 5 hold opinions in place on this stock

Analysts have price targets from $2.90 to $8.20 with an average of $5.775 which is down from its close today of $9.85

The individual investors following the stock on Motley Fool voted 179 to 23 for the stock to beat the market with more experienced investors voting 17 to 5 for the same result

16,220 investors are monitoring this stock on Seeking Alpha

