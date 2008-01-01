T. Rowe Price: High-Yield And Strong Dividend Growth

Dec. 26, 2022 9:35 AM ETT. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (TROW)4 Comments
Mark Roussin profile picture
Mark Roussin
Marketplace

Summary

  • TROW shares have paid the price in 2022 as the greater market has sold off.
  • Shares of TROW are unique in the fact that they offer a high-yield and strong dividend growth.
  • 2023 is expected to be trying through the first half but now appears like a great entry point for shares of TROW.
  • Looking for a helping hand in the market? Members of iREIT on Alpha get exclusive ideas and guidance to navigate any climate. Learn More »

Stock Market Capital Gains Increasing From A Bull Market

Darren415

Shares of asset manager T. Rowe Price (NASDAQ:TROW) failed to find any footing in 2022 as the markets entered a bear market. Shares of TROW are down 42% on the year, far underperforming the S&P 500 (

ycharts.com

YCharts

https://finance.yahoo.com/quote/TROW/analysis?p=TROW

Yahoo Finance

https://seekingalpha.com/symbol/TROW/dividends/scorecard

Seeking Alpha

Fastgraphs.com

FAST Graphs

This article was written by

Mark Roussin profile picture
Mark Roussin
8.03K Followers
Author of iREIT on Alpha
The #1 Service For Safe and Reliable REIT Income

Mark Roussin is an active Certified Public Accountant (CPA) in the state of California. Mark has worked as a CPA, serving both public and private Real Estate corporations for over 10 years. Today, he provides his followers insights to both undervalued dividend stocks mixed with high-growth opportunities with a goal of them reaching financial freedom in the long-term. Mark tends to invest primarily in dividend stocks with a strong emphasis on Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs). 


Mark has partnered with "iREIT on Alpha”, which is the premiere marketplace service that provides the best daily in-depth REIT research. The service boasts a community of like minded investors that also receive complete access to our various portfolios that you can track in real-time. Come check out all the exclusive content today!

-----------

DISCLAIMER: Mark is not a Registered Investment Advisor or Financial Planner. The Information in his articles and his comments on SeekingAlpha.com or elsewhere is provided for information purposes only. He asks that you perform your own due diligence or seek the advice of a qualified professional. You are responsible for your own investment decisions. 

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of TROW either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Disclaimer: This article is intended to provide information to interested parties. I have no knowledge of your individual goals as an investor, and I ask that you complete your own due diligence before purchasing any stocks mentioned or recommended.

Recommended For You

Comments (4)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.