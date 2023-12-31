Thriving In 2023: My Outlook And Strategy

Leo Nelissen profile picture
Leo Nelissen
19.2K Followers

Summary

  • Predicting the market is hard and often somewhat pointless. In this article, I focus on the biggest trends that are most likely to unfold.
  • I believe we're in a prolonged sideways trend, with room for the market to fall to the low 3,000 range before the Fed is forced to pivot.
  • I'm increasing my savings rate and focusing on a few areas that, I believe, will offer value for investors in 2023 and beyond.

2023 trend concept. Hand flip wooden cube change year 2022 to 2023. Beautiful white background, copy space. Used for the banner trend concept of the new year for monitoring new business opportunities.

Parradee Kietsirikul

Introduction

This month, we've spent a lot of time discussing the outlook and state of various markets and industries. This includes agriculture, housing, and energy. Due to high demand and the general necessity of being prepared

ECB inflation forecasts 2010-2020 : r/europe

Deutsche Bank

Image

CME Group

Image

Wells Fargo

Image

Oaktree Capital

Image

St. Louis Federal Reserve Bank

Image

Wells Fargo

Image

Author

Image

Bank of America

Image

TradingView (S&P 500)

Image

Bloomberg

This article was written by

Leo Nelissen profile picture
Leo Nelissen
19.2K Followers
I'm a Buy-Side Macro Expert/Financial Markets Analyst. On Seeking Alpha, I discuss a wide range of topics including long-term dividend (growth) investments, mid-term trading opportunities, commodities, rates, and related. A big part of my philosophy is to incorporate as much macro as possible in my articles as it helps investors to make their own decisions and to be on top of all major developments. My DMs are always open. Also, I'm on Twitter (@Growth_Value_) in case you want to say hi! Long-Term Dividend HoldingsPSA, DUK, HD, PEP, RTX, UNP, VLO, DE, ABBV, CAT, HBAN, NSC, LHX, XOM, HII, XEL, CVX, CP, LMT, NOC, CME, DHR, EXR, NDAQ

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This article serves the sole purpose of adding value to the research process. Always take care of your own risk management and asset allocation.

Recommended For You

Comments (5)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.