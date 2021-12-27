Himax Technologies: Mixed Year Ahead - Could Go Either Way

Dec. 22, 2022 11:03 AM ETHimax Technologies, Inc. (HIMX)
Gary Bourgeault profile picture
Gary Bourgeault
12.8K Followers

Summary

  • Lack of visibility in a number of categories, combined with inventory management, points to 2023 being a mixed year for Himax.
  • Macroeconomic weakness, China lockdowns, and geopolitical issues will continue to weigh on the performance of HIMX over the next year.
  • Strict customer inventory control has been putting downward pressure on demand and margins in some categories.
  • The key growth engines going forward are Automotive, AMOLED, Tcon and WiseEye AI.

CPU 5G Circuit Board Background

hh5800

Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX), which designs, develops, and markets semiconductors for flat panel displays, continues to face tough macro-economic and geopolitical headwinds as it ends 2022 and heads into 2023, with a number of factors contributing to lack of visibility over the

HIMX Chart

TradingView

This article was written by

Gary Bourgeault profile picture
Gary Bourgeault
12.8K Followers
I am a former investment advisor and owner of several businesses. These days I invest only for myself while continuing to write on a variety of financial and economic topics.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.