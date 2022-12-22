DermTech: Differentiated Offering To Melanoma Diagnostics, Rate Hold For Now

Dec. 22, 2022 11:14 AM ETDermTech, Inc. (DMTK)
Zach Bristow profile picture
Zach Bristow
2.32K Followers

Summary

  • DMTK's assay menu provides a differentiated offering to examining and diagnosing melanoma, an otherwise complex task.
  • Its clear differentiator within the domain is its pigmented lesion division.
  • It's DermTech Melanoma Test looks to provide a breakthrough in this market.
  • We rate DMTK a hold for now, but are constructive on the company's differentiated growth prospects looking ahead.

Doctor talking to a patient in a consultaton at the office

andresr

Investment Summary

As we trawl through the small-cap medical technology space here at HBI I'm never ceased to be amazed at the level of innovation within the domain. What's equally exciting is the prospects for some complex disease segments

gr4fvd

Data: Updata

efv

Data: DMTK Q3 FY22 investor presentation, Seeking Alpha.

retfv

Note: This is not an advertisement for DermTech, or any of its devices. We have no affiliation, and do not own the stock. (Data: DermTech website. )

4rgvf

Data: DMTK Q3 FY22 investor presentation, Seeking Alpha.

refvd

Data: DMTK Q3 FY22 investor presentation, Seeking Alpha.

refvd

Data: Seeking Alpha, DMTK, see: "Earnings Estimates"

This article was written by

Zach Bristow profile picture
Zach Bristow
2.32K Followers
Buy side equity portfolio strategist serving mandates throughout EU/US/APAC. Helping you position your portfolios for the future is my top priority. Shoot me a message to discuss trade ides or talk portfolio construction. Disclaimer:The opinions expressed in all articles do not constitute as investment advice. Please remember to conduct your own due diligence.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.