elise_kurenbina/iStock via Getty Images

Companies that grow dividends over time have been shown to beat the broader market. Management's dividend increases are an important signal that the business is performing well and the company can and wants to reward shareholders. I track upcoming dividend increases from companies with a history of increasing them. The lists below contain different data points for the stocks increasing their dividends next week. This is especially important during these inflationary times.

This list is a trimmed-down version, only covering dividend increases. A full upcoming dividend calendar is always available here.

How I Created The Lists

I created the information below by combining the "U.S. Dividend Champions" spreadsheet hosted here with upcoming dividend information from NASDAQ. This meshes metrics about companies with dividend growth history with upcoming dividend payments. These companies all have a minimum five-year dividend growth history.

Companies are required to have higher total dividends paid out each year. Therefore, a company may not raise its dividend each calendar year, but the total annual dividend can still increase.

What Is The Ex-Dividend Date?

The "ex-dividend" date is when you are no longer entitled to the dividend or distribution. You need to have made your purchase by the preceding business day. For example, if the date is a Tuesday, you need to have purchased (or already owned) shares by the market close on Monday. Be aware that for any stock going ex-dividend on a Monday (or Tuesday if Monday is a holiday), you must own it by the prior Friday.

Dividend Streak Categories

Here are the definitions of the streak categories, as I'll use them throughout the piece.

King: 50+ years

Champion/Aristocrat: 25+ years

Contender: 10-24 years

Challenger: 5+ years

Category Count King 0 Champion 6 Contender 14 Challenger 5 Click to enlarge

The Dividend Increasers List

Data has been sorted by the ex-dividend day (ascending) and then by the streak (descending):

Name Ticker Streak Forward Yield Ex-Div Date Increase Percent Streak Category Balchem Corporation (BCPC) 11 0.58 23-Dec-22 10.94% Contender Toro Company (TTC) 18 1.2 27-Dec-22 13.33% Contender American Tower Corporation (AMT) 11 2.96 27-Dec-22 6.12% Contender Nucor Corporation (NUE) 48 1.48 29-Dec-22 2.00% Champion Franklin Resources, Inc. (BEN) 41 4.46 29-Dec-22 3.45% Champion McCormick & Company, Incorporated (MKC) 35 1.8 29-Dec-22 5.41% Champion Stryker Corporation (SYK) 28 1.24 29-Dec-22 7.91% Champion Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. - Common Shares (LECO) 26 1.77 29-Dec-22 14.29% Champion W. P. Carey Inc. REIT (WPC) 24 5.35 29-Dec-22 0.38% Contender The York Water Company (YORW) 24 1.77 29-Dec-22 4.10% Contender Edison International (EIX) 18 4.52 29-Dec-22 5.43% Contender Axis Capital Holdings Limited (AXS) 18 3.15 29-Dec-22 2.33% Contender The Ensign Group, Inc. (ENSG) 14 0.24 29-Dec-22 5.45% Contender Hingham Institution for Savings (HIFS) 13 0.89 29-Dec-22 3.30% Contender Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (ARE) 11 3.3 29-Dec-22 2.54% Contender Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation (ACRE) 6 12.02 29-Dec-22 6.06% Challenger TFI International Inc. Common Shares (TFII) 6 1.36 29-Dec-22 29.63% Challenger Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (FCPT) 6 5.11 29-Dec-22 2.10% Challenger Realty Income Corporation (O) 28 4.64 30-Dec-22 0.40% Champion The Andersons, Inc. (ANDE) 24 2.11 30-Dec-22 2.78% Contender CubeSmart Common Shares (CUBE) 12 4.89 30-Dec-22 13.95% Contender Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (WASH) 11 4.69 30-Dec-22 3.70% Contender Agilent Technologies, Inc. (A) 10 0.6 30-Dec-22 7.14% Contender Raymond James Financial, Inc. (RJF) 9 1.57 30-Dec-22 23.53% Challenger ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (SFBS) 7 1.63 30-Dec-22 21.74% Challenger Click to enlarge

Field Definitions

Streak: Years of dividend growth history are sourced from the U.S. Dividend Champions spreadsheet.

Forward Yield: The new payout rate is divided by the current share price.

Ex-Dividend Date: This is the date you need to own the stock.

Increase Percent: The percent increase.

Streak Category: This is the overall dividend history classification of the company.

Show Me The Money

Here's a table mapping the new rates versus the old rates. It also reiterates the percentage increase. This table is sorted the same way as the first table (ex-dividend day ascending, dividend streak descending).

Ticker Old Rate New Rate Increase Percent BCPC 0.64 0.71 10.94% TTC 0.3 0.34 13.33% AMT 1.47 1.56 6.12% NUE 0.5 0.51 2.00% BEN 0.29 0.3 3.45% SYK 0.695 0.75 7.91% LECO 0.56 0.64 14.29% WPC 1.061 1.065 0.38% YORW 0.195 0.203 4.10% MKC 0.37 0.39 5.41% EIX 0.7 0.738 5.43% AXS 0.43 0.44 2.33% ENSG 0.055 0.058 5.45% HIFS 0.61 0.63 3.30% ARE 1.18 1.21 2.54% FCPT 0.333 0.34 2.10% TFII 0.27 0.35 29.63% ACRE 0.33 0.35 6.06% O 0.248 0.249 0.40% ANDE 0.18 0.185 2.78% CUBE 0.43 0.49 13.95% WASH 0.54 0.56 3.70% A 0.21 0.225 7.14% RJF 0.34 0.42 23.53% SFBS 0.23 0.28 21.74% Click to enlarge

Additional Metrics

Some different metrics related to these companies include yearly pricing action and the P/E ratio. The table is sorted the same way as the table above. A value investor may find stock ideas with those companies near their 52-week lows, as they could provide more margin of safety and inflated yield.

Ticker Current Price 52 Week Low 52 Week High PE Ratio % Off Low % Off High BCPC 122.6 110.15 173.8 41.24 11% Off Low 29% Off High TTC 112.88 71.62 115.57 32.72 58% Off Low 2% Off High AMT 210.58 178.17 288.99 52.97 18% Off Low 27% Off High NUE 137.46 87.39 186.16 39.74 57% Off Low 26% Off High BEN 26.91 20.24 35.21 14.81 33% Off Low 24% Off High SYK 241.52 188.2 277.79 51.28 28% Off Low 13% Off High LECO 144.3 117.65 150.68 34.45 23% Off Low 4% Off High YORW 45.7 36.85 49.18 37.27 24% Off Low 7% Off High WPC 79.56 67.77 88.33 26.9 17% Off Low 10% Off High MKC 84.24 70.83 105.94 32.77 19% Off Low 20% Off High EIX 65.21 54.45 71.74 63.03 20% Off Low 9% Off High AXS 54.88 48.18 60.41 0 14% Off Low 9% Off High ENSG 96.79 70.19 97.48 25.55 38% Off Low 1% Off High HIFS 283.27 242.39 429.51 10.98 17% Off Low 34% Off High ARE 146.82 126.74 219.99 39.54 16% Off Low 33% Off High FCPT 26.64 22.67 29.36 26.97 18% Off Low 9% Off High ACRE 10.98 9.99 15.97 22.39 10% Off Low 31% Off High TFII 103.02 71.18 112.38 18.18 45% Off Low 8% Off High O 64.24 55.06 73.93 50.39 17% Off Low 13% Off High ANDE 35 29.18 58.33 0 20% Off Low 40% Off High CUBE 40.08 36.82 55.7 39.74 9% Off Low 28% Off High WASH 47.75 44.58 59 11.34 7% Off Low 19% Off High A 150.09 112.13 161.59 49.74 34% Off Low 7% Off High RJF 106.74 84.25 126 16.22 27% Off Low 15% Off High SFBS 68.8 63.54 96.69 13.43 8% Off Low 29% Off High Click to enlarge

Tickers By Yield And Growth Rates

Some investors are more interested in the current yield, so I sorted this table descending by yield. The table also includes some historical dividend growth rates as a bonus. Additionally, the "Chowder Rule" has been included, the current yield + five-year dividend growth rate.

Ticker Yield 1 Yr DG 3 Yr DG 5 Yr DG 10 Yr DG Chowder Rule WPC 5.35 0.8 1.1 1.6 7.3 7 FCPT 5.11 4.6 5.6 12.9 18 CUBE 4.89 3.1 4.9 11.3 21.7 16.3 WASH 4.69 1.5 8.1 8.1 9.2 12.8 O 4.64 2 2.8 3.8 5 8.5 EIX 4.52 4 3.3 7 7.4 11.6 BEN 4.46 72.5 15.8 14.9 15.6 19.5 ARE 3.3 5.8 6.7 6.8 9.9 10.1 AXS 3.15 2.5 2.5 4.5 6.4 7.7 AMT 2.96 17.4 19.1 19.6 22.6 ANDE 2.11 34.6 2.2 3 9.6 5.1 MKC 1.85 9.3 9.5 9.4 9.2 11.3 YORW 1.77 4 4 3.8 3.6 5.6 LECO 1.77 4.1 10 10.1 12.8 11.9 SFBS 1.63 14.8 34.3 42.9 44.2 RJF 1.57 6.2 14.7 14.6 11.9 16.2 NUE 1.48 0.6 2.2 1.6 1.1 3.1 TFII 1.36 16.9 11.2 11.6 13 SYK 1.24 9.8 10.3 10.7 13.6 12 ACRE 12.02 0 6.3 5.3 17.6 TTC 1.2 6.4 10.2 12.5 18.2 13.7 HIFS 0.89 13.6 11.2 9.3 6.8 10.2 A 0.6 -34.6 9.7 5 5.6 BCPC 0.58 11.5 11.4 11.3 14.5 11.9 ENSG 0.24 5.1 5.4 5.7 6.8 5.9 Click to enlarge

Historical Returns

I'm always searching for dividend-growth stocks with a history of beating a market benchmark. I use the Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) as my benchmark. The short version is that the ETF has a long history of outstanding performance, higher yield than the S&P, and growing dividends.

Here's the six-year total return chart for SCHD versus the top nine companies with the highest five-year dividend growth rate. It's six years this time because of comparison data for other companies. I use this data as a starting point for more research.

Over the six years, TFII, SFBS, RJF, TCC, and FCPT all handily beat SCHD. Perhaps surprisingly, BEN is actually down over the past six years on a total return basis.

Data by YCharts

Please do your due diligence before investing, and thanks for reading.