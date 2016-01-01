Micron: No Rebound In Sight

The Outsider profile picture
The Outsider
Marketplace

Summary

  • Micron has reported a very weak Q1 FY 2023, with revenue and profitability declining rapidly.
  • Its guidance was also quite weak and management’s expectations for a rebound during mid-2023 is highly uncertain.
  • Micron's valuation is not cheap compared to its historical pattern, thus its share price weakness may continue.
  • Looking for more investing ideas like this one? Get them exclusively at Outsider Growth Investing. Learn More »
Micron Technology Inc. One of american leader in semiconductor devices, dynamic random-access memory, flash memory, USB flash drives, solid-state drives.

vzphotos

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) reported another very weak quarter and guidance for the coming quarter is also weak, plus its valuation is not cheap enough. This means that further share price weakness may lie ahead and investors should avoid its shares for

If you are a long-term investor and want to be exposed to several secular growth trends, check out my marketplace service focused on different secular growth themes, namely: Digital Payments / FinTech, Semiconductors, 5G / IoT / Big Data, Electric Vehicles, and the Metaverse. If this is something that you may be interested in sign up today.

This article was written by

The Outsider profile picture
The Outsider
3.07K Followers
Invest in secular growth themes through long-term winners
From my academic training, Mathematics, I intend to focus on the quantitative study, basing my analysis on historical data, bearing in mind my position of "Outsider". 


I invest with a long-term perspective in industries/themes that have secular growth prospects and should deliver strong returns in a time frame of 10-15 years. Currently, I'm invested in Digital Payments/Fintech, Semiconductors, 5G/IoT/Big Data, Electric Vehicles, and the Metaverse.


Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments (2)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.