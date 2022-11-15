TLT: Bearish Due To Likely Consistent Inflation

Summary

  • TLT has lost around 30% of its value this year. A recession is most probably coming soon and the market believes it will solve inflation and cause TLT to rally.
  • De-globalization and demographic collapse have a high chance of happening this decade. This will push inflation much higher than what is expected, and it will take much longer to solve.
  • TLT is worse off in high inflationary environments even if the FED pivots, and therefore we are short TLT based on the speculation that inflation will keep rising.

tlt_holding

TLT Holdings (iShares)

tlt price

TLT Price vs Yield (iShares)

isharestreasury

TLT vs Bonds (iShares & Treasury)

isharestltyearlydiv

TLT Yearly Dividends (iShares)

tltprice

TLT Price (seekingalpha)

navprice

NAV vs Price (iShares)

osharesy

NAV-Price (iShares)

ishares

NAV-Price Histogram (iShares)

tlt

TLT Shares Outstanding (iShares)

etf

FI ETF Concentration 2019 (bankofcanada)

treasuryyc

Yield Curve (Treasury)

us_inflation

US Inflation (Trading economics)

wap

Working Age Population Decline (The Great Demographic Reversal)

dr

Dependency Ratio (The Great Demographic Reversal)

dr

Dementia Rise (The Great Demographic Reversal)

tradevgdp

Trade vs. GDP (data worldbank)

This article was written by

Full time Data Scientist. Part time individual stock investor. Interested in long-term value stocks, medium-term special situation plays, and short-term speculative plays when the odds seem reasonable.

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial short position in the shares of TLT either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Comments (5)

