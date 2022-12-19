Alibaba: Uncovering The Risks And Rewards

Stock Info profile picture
Stock Info
9 Followers

Summary

  • Alibaba faces tough competition, in addition to regulatory concerns, recession fears and geopolitical tensions we believe BABA is currently a HOLD.
  • Alibaba Group is a Chinese multinational technology company that operates a marketplace, shopping search engine, cloud computing, and other e-commerce-related services.
  • The investment thesis for Alibaba is based on its strong financial performance, growth potential, and diversified business model.
  • Alibaba faces competition from JD.com and Pinduoduo in the e-commerce market in China, as well as Tencent and Baidu in the digital advertising market.
  • The company has also faced regulatory concerns and the disappearance of its founder, Jack Ma, which may make it too risky for some investors at this time.

Alibaba headquarter

maybefalse

Alibaba Group: Proceed with Caution

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) was once a darling of value investors, but after the regulation fears, the disappearance of Jack Ma, and people realizing what investing in China is really like. The risks associated with the

JD.com

JD.com

Pinduoduo.com

Pinduoduo.com

Comparison of BABA to its competitors TCEHY, PDD and JD

Stock Info (Seeking Alpha)

U.S. Navy and Royal Australian Navy team up in the South China Sea

U.S. Navy and Royal Australian Navy in the South China Sea (Reuters.com)

Chart of BABA

Stock Info with Tradingview

Long-term chart on BABA

Stock Info with Tradingview

This article was written by

Stock Info profile picture
Stock Info
9 Followers
Follower of the markets. My investment style is mostly looking for asymmetrical risk/reward opportunities on the long and short side. I utilize a mixture of stock and derivates positions in my investment approach. The time horizon of my investments varies.Worked for Insider Opportunities for a brief amount of time.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: We currently believe BABA is a HOLD. Due to reasons described in the article such as regulatory risk and geopolitical risks.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.