Summary

  • Sensitivity analysis resulted in a better outlook for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. 4Q results based on average freight rates and carried volume.
  • The company operates in a strongly cyclical sector but is very flexible. If the economy continues to deteriorate, stock prices may fall even further.
  • ZIM Integrated Shipping considerably boosted the equity value for its shareholders. Since September, the gap between Tangible Book Value Per Share and its stock price has dramatically expanded, making it cheap.
  • The era of high dividends has passed, but this is not a reason to ignore ZIM Integrated stock. The optimal period to purchase a cyclical stock is when no one wants it and its fundamentals appear weak.
  • While ZIM Integrated Shipping stock price could continue to decline, I am providing a simple option strategy called a covered call that should reduce your risk while allowing you to remain engaged in stocks and earn some premium.

Business strategy concept

sankai

I'm confident that market participants are simply paying attention to freight rates after looking through some great analysis on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM). It is not the only relationship, but it is a key driver for

Total TEUs and average Freight Rates

Total TEUs and average Freight Rates (ZIM's annual report.)

ZIM's volume breakdown

ZIM's volume breakdown (ZIM Presentation. Seeking Alpha.)

RWI/ISL - Contaner Throughput Index

RWI/ISL - Contaner Throughput Index (Author's. Based on RWI/ISL dataset.)

TOP 100

TOP 100 (Alphaliner)

RWI/ISL Container Throughput index calculation

RWI/ISL Container Throughput index calculation (Author's calculation. Dataset by RWI/ISL)

9M development of carried volume, rates and income

9M development of carried volume, rates and income (Author's calculation. Based on ZIM's dataset.)

Total carried volume (in k TEU) and freight rates

Total carried volume (in k TEU) and freight rates (Author's calculation based on ZIM's data.)

Freight Rate Index

Freight Rate Index (Freightos)

Consensus revenue revision trend

Consensus Revenue Revision Trend (Seeking Alpha)

Sensitivity Analysis for 4Q2022 based on Freight Rates and Carried Volume

Sensitivity Analysis for 4Q2022 (Author's calculation)

Freight Rate in Nov - Dec with conservative estimate

Freight Rate in Nov - Dec with conservative estimate (Author's calculation. Data from FBX.)

Chart
Data by YCharts

Chart
Data by YCharts

ZIM EPS trend

EPS trend (Seeking Alpha)

ZIM Price and Tangible Book Value

ZIM price and Tangible Book Value Per Share (Author via Tradingview)

I graduated from the University of Economics in Bratislava and successfully passed the Finance, Banking, and Investments program with a Bachelor's degree. In the case of a Master's degree, I have been studying banking. I worked as a macroeconomic analyst in the biggest bank in Slovakia (Slovenska sporitelna). I focus on macroeconomics, mainly on monetary policy and the financial market. Currently, I´m working as Investment Analyst. I am keen on analyzing various companies and creating my investing strategies and ideas.

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of ZIM either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

