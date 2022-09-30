Federal Realty Investment: A Rock Solid 4.3% Yielding Trust

Dec. 22, 2022
On the Pulse
Summary

  • Federal Realty Investment raised its FFO guidance for 2022.
  • The real estate investment trust has robust dividend coverage.
  • The dividend is set to grow and investors are getting a good margin of safety.

After a 9% drop, Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) now offers passive income investors a 4.3% dividend yield and a more compelling valuation based on funds from operations.

The retail REIT has a strong portfolio with high occupancy and

Portfolio Leased Statistics (Federal Realty Investment Trust)

Top 10 Tenants (Federal Realty Investment Trust)

FFO (Federal Realty Investment Trust)

55 Years Of Growing Dividend (Federal Realty Investment Trust)

2022 Guidance (Federal Realty Investment Trust)

On the Pulse
A financial researcher and avid investor with a keen eye for innovation and disruption, as well as growth buy-outs and value stocks. Keeping an eye on the pace of high tech and early growth companies, I write about current events and the biggest news surrounding the industry, and strive to provide readers with ample research and investment opportunities.

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of FRT either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

