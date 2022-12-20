SPMO: A Factor ETF That Benefits Investors Over SPY

Retired Investor profile picture
Retired Investor
Marketplace

Summary

  • The Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF invests based on the S&P 500 Momentum Index. It only holds about 20% of the full S&P 500 Index.
  • The SPDR S&P 500 ETF invests in all 500+ stocks of the S&P 500 Index; an Index which is widely followed and reported by tv and internet sites.
  • Many ETFs are trying to provide benefits to investors compared to ETFs like SPY. Both ETFs are reviewed to see what differences investors will accept for those benefits.
  • SPY's composition is a much more stable than SPMO's, where belief in SPMO's benchmark rules is critical to owning that ETF. Since its inception in 2015, SPMO has delivered.
  • Looking for a portfolio of ideas like this one? Members of Hoya Capital Income Builder get exclusive access to our subscriber-only portfolios. Learn More »

Standard & Poors in NY

mixmotive

(This article was co-produced with Hoya Capital Real Estate)

Introduction

I cannot imagine any investor beyond novice status has not heard about the S&P 500 Index, which dates back to the 1950s, and is favored over the older Dow Jones

Chart
Data by YCharts

spglobal.com

spglobal.com Index PDF

S&P 500 index

spglobal.com Index PDF

SPDR S&P 500 Trust ETF

ssga.com sectors

S&P

ssga.com holdings

SPY ETF

seekingalpha.com SPY DVDs

SPY ticker

seekingalpha.com SPY scorecard

Chart
Data by YCharts

S&P 500 MOMENTUM INDEX

spglobal.com Index PDF

momentum index

spglobal.com Index PDF

Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF

invesco.com sectors

momentum ETF

invesco.com MC/Style

Invesco funds

invesco.com; compiled by Author

SPMO ticker

seekingalpha.com SPMO DVDs

SPMO ETF

seekingalpha.com SPMO scorecard

Fidelity.com

Fidelity.com; compiled by Author

ETFRC.com

ETFRC.com

SPY fund

ETFRC.com

PortfolioVisualizer

PortfolioVisualizer.com

seekingalpha.com

seekingalpha.com ETF homepages

sector allocations

multiple pages: compiled by Author

I ‘m proud to have asked to be one of the original Seeking Alpha Contributors to the 11/21 launch of the Hoya Capital Income Builder Market Place.

This is how HCIB sees its place in the investment universe:

Whether your focus is high yield or dividend growth, we’ve got you covered with high-quality, actionable investment research and an all-encompassing suite of tools and models to help build portfolios that fit your unique investment objectives. Subscribers receive complete access to our investment research - including reports that are never published elsewhere - across our areas of expertise including Equity REITs, Mortgage REITs, Homebuilders, ETFs, Closed-End-Funds, and Preferreds.

This article was written by

Retired Investor profile picture
Retired Investor
5.77K Followers
Build sustainable portfolio income with premium dividend yields up to 10%.

I have both a BS and MBA in Finance. I have been individual investor since the early 1980s and have a seven-figure portfolio.  I was a data analyst for a pension manager for thirty years until I retired July of 2019. My initial articles related to my experience in prepping for and being in retirement. Now I will comment on our holdings in our various accounts. Most holdings are in CEFs, ETFs, some BDCs and a few REITs. I write Put options for income generation. Contributing author for Hoya Capital Income Builder

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments (4)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.