Top Crypto Bear Pick For 2023: Dogecoin

Dec. 22, 2022 12:51 PM ETDogecoin USD (DOGE-USD)2 Comments
Mike Fay profile picture
Mike Fay
Marketplace

Summary

  • Given Elon Musk's affinity for the meme coin, DOGE bulls are hoping for an integration with Twitter for in-app payments.
  • This is highly unlikely in my view given the recent steps by the company. Lightning tipping has been discontinued. And Twitter has filed paperwork with the US Treasury.
  • Regardless of Twitter, Dogecoin itself has sustained very little mainstream interest and Robinhood user selling appears to be just getting started.
  • The coin remains highly overvalued compared to peers according to NVT, and Dogecoin has less than a third of the on-chain activity of payment peer Litecoin.
  • I do much more than just articles at BlockChain Reaction: Members get access to model portfolios, regular updates, a chat room, and more. Learn More »

Crypto

Kameleon007/iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

Since I began covering crypto on Seeking Alpha, I don't think I've made it any mystery that I believe meme coins are terrible investments. In an industry that is filled with scams, grifts, and needless tokens, meme coins stand out

Search Interest Index

Worldwide Search Interest Index (Google Trends)

DOGE on Robinhood

DOGE on Robinhood (BitInfoCharts)

90 Day Average NVT

90 Day Average NVT (CoinMetrics)


Decode the digital asset space with BlockChain Reaction. Block out the noise in the cryptocurrency market and pick the best tokens that will change the way the world works. Some of the great features you'll get out of this service include: 

  • My Top Token Ideas
  • Trade Alerts
  • Portfolio Updates
  • Weekly Newsletter
  • Full Podcast Archive
  • Live Chat

Digital assets and the companies that are building the future of the digital asset space are the investment opportunity of this generation. Don't buy dog money and memes that won't matter down the line. 

Sign up today and position your portfolio for the future!

This article was written by

Mike Fay profile picture
Mike Fay
2.21K Followers
Decoding digital assets and cryptocurrency research for serious investors.

5 years as a media research analyst. Mainly covering crypto, metal, and media equities. Operator of Heretic Speculator newsletter where I share additional thoughts on finance with more of a social backdrop.

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of LTC either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I'm not an investment advisor. I share what I do and why I do it for informational purposes only.

Recommended For You

Comments (2)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.