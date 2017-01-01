Thinnapat/iStock via Getty Images

Somebody send Fed Chair Jerome Powell the just-reported CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) Q3 earnings report as evidence that the Fed actions are now most certainly having a real impact. While the broader economic data will take longer to see an impact, this earnings report is a clear sign that inflation, as well as actions to reduce pricing. We have to tell you this was another disaster. The company was once again not even close to any analyst estimate. The report shows that both the consumer was weak, and the price of its vehicle sales was down. We still believe you should watch the price of used autos closely, as they are normalizing and declining, so we expect some margin pressure on the company, but it's a measure also of the Fed's actions having an impact. In short, we love the company, but CarMax, Inc. stock, we would not touch here. They executed poorly and the consumer is clearly weak. Avoid KMX stock for now. Let us discuss.

Sales trends weaken again

CarMax's just-reported revenues saw strong declines. We have now swung from huge top-line growth to sales declines. Ouch. Really strong slowdown here as prices are normalizing. Car sales are down, so you have lower volumes and lower prices, which also hits margins. Sales were down 23.7% versus last year's Q3.

Q2 revenues were $6.15 billion, badly missing estimates by $0.680 billion, but it gets worse. The thing is that margin pressure is creeping up badly now and it is continuing to be a big warning sign for the next few quarters. We are seeing declines in nearly every critical metric that we follow for CarMax, and this is something to consider going forward.

Key metric review

CarMax comparable sales

Sales were down pretty badly. Just because the rates are higher and consumer is weakened to a degree, it does not mean sales will completely implode. However, in this report, the critical metrics we follow for this company were horrible. Total used vehicle unit sales fell 20.8% in the quarter and comparable store used unit sales nosedived 22.4% versus the prior year's Q2. It was a horrible quarter for used vehicle sales, and way below expectations. Combined retail and wholesale used vehicle unit sales were 298,807, a decrease of 28% from last year. Total retail used vehicle unit sales declined to 180,050 units. Total wholesale vehicle unit sales decreased 36.7% to 118,757 versus the prior year. Turning to the service plans and financing side of the business, revenues were also down 12.2%, due once again to less financing and lower sales volumes.

CarMax margins and profits

Volumes were crushed as we saw. But margins are eroding badly as well. Total gross profit fell to $576.7 million, falling 31.1% from last year. It was also down from the Q2 sequential quarter's $737.1 million. This was a result of some pressure on profit per vehicle and lower sales volume.

This is the key metric we follow: used vehicle gross profit per unit. Folks, retail used profit was down 20.8% overall, it was a volume-driven result. The per-vehicle profit was actually about flat form a year ago. But as the quarter went on, prices began to fall. The per vehicle profit was $2,237. This was down $45 per vehicle from $2,282. We expect ongoing pressure here, as used car pricing reductions continue as the market further normalizes. This is a key point going forward, please be mindful of this. Wholesale vehicle gross profit plummeted 46.0%, driven by reduced volumes. However, the margin per vehicle was down. Wholesale per vehicle profit of $966 was down from $1,131 in the Q3 2021 period. It is worth noting margins in the other lines of sales were down 49.0% as well, as lower protection plans were sold, and service department margins fell too.

It is just horrible here guys. Volume is down. Pricing is down. Margins crushed. Further on the profit side of things, selling, general and administrative expenses rose 2.7% to $591.7 million. Normally we would lambast a company that is seeing double-digit declines in sales and increasing expenses, but expenses were down almost $100 million from Q2 so that was a small plus. The company also received a legal settlement which led to a bump in expenses, otherwise adjusting for them they would have been down 1.1%. The company is now closely watching ad spending, and is limiting hiring to help control costs in this downturn.

With a big decrease in the top line and clearly reduced margin power and expenses that grew, the bottom line missed consensus expectations. It did not just miss, it was not even close. Earnings were just $0.24 (way below last year's $1.63), badly missing consensus by $0.41 per share. Horrific result once again following a terrible Q2. This horrible result comes even with the company buying back shares, something we love about the company, but now even that is on hold. CarMax repurchased just 30,00 shares of common stock for $2.6 million and is now pausing all repurchase activity. At the end of the quarter, it had $2.45 billion remaining available for repurchase. Without the buybacks, we no longer have a floor here under CarMax, Inc. stock

Looking ahead to 2023

The stock has cratered and deservedly so, as performance has cratered. As we look ahead, CarMax, Inc. stock is one to avoid until we see improvement. This may take a year, frankly. It really may take a few quarters. We cannot even project an earnings outlook for fiscal 2023 with how poor things have gone, with these horrific misses. All we know is that EPS looks to be down a good 30-50% from initial estimates. We expect the company, of course, will be earnings-positive, but this horrible miss could mean EPS comes in perhaps 30% lower than originally expected. After Q2, we thought EPS would be maybe $4.00 for the year, but after this report and the trends, EPS is more likely to be less than $3.00 following this report. We assume volumes decline double-digit %, and gross profit trickles lower per vehicle as well in Q4. Avoid CarMax, Inc. stock here.