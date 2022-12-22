John Wiley & Sons Shareholders: Getting Paid Less To Take On More Risk

Dec. 22, 2022 1:48 PM ETJohn Wiley & Sons, Inc. (WLY)
Patrick Doyle profile picture
Patrick Doyle
6.22K Followers

Summary

  • The company has published results since I last wrote about them, and the results are not great in my view. In spite of this, the shares have matched the market.
  • I have questions about the dividend. Given that, it's not amazing that the dividend yield is about 100 basis points less than the risk-free rate.
  • I'd be happy to buy this stock at the right price. Unfortunately, we're far from that price, so I think it is prudent to continue to avoid John Wiley.

Currency and Exchange Stock Chart for Finance and Economy Display

cemagraphics

It's been a little over two months since I wrote my "avoid" piece about John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLY), and in that time the shares have returned about 3.5% against a gain of 3.58% for the S&P

A financial history of John Wiley from 2015 to the present

John Wiley Financials (John Wiley investor relations)

Chart
Data by YCharts

Chart
Data by YCharts

This article was written by

Patrick Doyle profile picture
Patrick Doyle
6.22K Followers
I'm a quant investment newsletter writer who marries fundamental analysis with the latest research in momentum. Over the past few years, I’ve developed a piece of software that helps me track the level of optimism and pessimism embedded in stock price. I seek to challenge the assumptions embedded in price by profitably exploiting the disconnect between what the market thinks and what is a likely outcome. I invest in those companies that have a greater than average chance of giving us all a surprise in the next few months.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.