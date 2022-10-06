Peloton: This Subscription Comeback Is Worth Banking On

Gary Alexander
Summary

  • After collapsing 75% year to date, Peloton may be primed for a rebound in 2023.
  • The company's revenue base is now predominantly subscriptions, while new channel partnerships are helping to extend the company's reach.
  • The new $3,195 Peloton Row opens the company to an entirely new market.
  • Trading at just ~2x forward revenue, Peloton is worth banking on.

Peloton Pauses Production Of Its Bike As Demand Decreases

Joe Raedle

Few companies have been as troubled this year as Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON). After spending much of the pandemic dealing with supply chain issues in the wake of unprecedented demand, Peloton struggled with the opposite problem: waning demand in the post-COVID

Chart
Data by YCharts

Peloton Q3 highlights

Peloton Q3 highlights (Peloton Q3 shareholder letter)

Peloton subscription margins

Peloton subscription margins (Peloton Q3 shareholder letter)

Peloton adjusted EBITDA

Peloton adjusted EBITDA (Peloton Q3 shareholder letter)

Peloton Row

Peloton Row (Peloton.com)

With combined experience of covering technology companies on Wall Street and working in Silicon Valley, and serving as an outside adviser to several seed-round startups, Gary Alexander has exposure to many of the themes shaping the industry today. He has been a regular contributor on Seeking Alpha since 2017. He has been quoted in many web publications and his articles are syndicated to company pages in popular trading apps like Robinhood.

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of PTON either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

