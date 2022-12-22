Paychex, Inc. (PAYX) Q2 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Dec. 22, 2022 1:26 PM ETPaychex, Inc. (PAYX)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
132.9K Followers

Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Q2 2023 Earnings Conference Call December 22, 2022 9:30 AM ET

Company Participants

John Gibson - President and Chief Executive Officer

Efrain Rivera - Senior Vice President, Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Ramsey El-Assal - Barclays

Bryan Bergin - Cowen and Company

Jason Kupferberg - Bank of America

Kevin McVeigh - Credit Suisse

Samad Samana - Jefferies

Kartik Mehta - Northcoast Research

Bryan Keane - Deutsche Bank

Eugene Simuni - MoffettNathanson LLC

Peter Christiansen - Citigroup

James Faucette - Morgan Stanley

Mark Marcon - Robert W. Baird

Tien-Tsin Huang - JPMorgan

Operator

Good day, everyone, and welcome to the Paychex Second Quarter Earnings Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. Later, you will have opportunity to ask questions during the question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] Please note, this call will be recorded, and I will be standing by if you should need any assistance.

It is now my pleasure to turn the conference over to Mr. John Gibson, President and CEO. Please go ahead, sir.

John Gibson

Thanks, Tadd. Good morning, everyone. Thank you for joining us for our discussion of the Paychex second quarter fiscal year '23 earnings release. Joining me today is Efrain Rivera, our Chief Financial Officer. This morning, before the market opened, we released our financial results for the second quarter ended November 30. You can access our earnings release on our Investor Relations website. Our Form 10-Q will be filed with the SEC within the next day.

This teleconference is being broadcast over the Internet and will be archived and available on our website for approximately 90 days. We'll start the call with an update on the business for the second quarter and then Efrain will review our financial results and outlook for fiscal year '23. We'll then open it

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.