BASF: Still A Good Long-Term Investment

Dec. 22, 2022 2:53 PM ETBASF SE (BASFY), BFFAFFUPEF
Daniel Schönberger profile picture
Daniel Schönberger
10.02K Followers

Summary

  • Despite huge challenges, BASF SE is still reporting solid results.
  • The new Verbund site in China and the shift towards electric vehicles should contribute to growth for BASF.
  • While there are risks for the dividend - due to potential government support and low free cash flow - BASF will probably keep the dividend stable.
  • BASF is still undervalued - the stock is trading for extremely low valuation multiples.

German Economy Faces Possible Economic Recession

Thomas Lohnes/Getty Images News

In early 2022, I bought BASF SE (OTCQX:BASFY), the largest chemical producer in the world and one of the major corporations in Germany. In March, I published an article explaining my reasoning why I

BASF: Q3/22 and 9M results for fiscal 2022

BASF Capital Market Story Presentation

BASF: Outlook 2022 for BASF group

BASF Capital Market Story Presentation

BASF: Natural gas prices increased further

BASF Capital Market Story Presentation

BASF: Key financials of BASF's new Verbund site in Zhenjiang

BASF Capital Market Story Presentation

The market for CAM will grow by 22% annual till 2030

BASF Capital Market Story Presentation

BASF Group: High capital expenditures in the next few years

BASF Capital Market Story Presentation

BASF: Dividend history

BASF Capital Market Story Presentation

This article was written by

Daniel Schönberger profile picture
Daniel Schönberger
10.02K Followers
Part-time investor and contributor for Seeking Alpha since 2016. My analysis is focused on high-quality companies, that can outperform the market over the long-run due to a competitive advantage (economic moat) and high levels of defensibility. Focused on European and North American companies, but without constraints regarding market capitalization (from large cap to small cap companies). My academic background is in sociology and I hold a Master’s Degree in Sociology (with main emphasis on organizational and economic sociology) and a Bachelor’s Degree in Sociology and History.I also write about investing, economy and similar topics on Medium: https://medium.com/@danielschonberger

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of BASFY, FUPEF either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.