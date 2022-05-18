Under Armour: Good Pick For The New CEO

Summary

  • After announcing a CEO transition back in May, Under Armour has finally selected its new CEO.
  • Stephanie Linnartz, current President of Marriott International, Inc., will become the next CEO of Under Armour.
  • Founder and current Chair, Kevin Plank, will remain deeply involved in the direction of the firm, implying that the strategy won't change much.
  • Under Armour needs to find its true brand identity and if the new CEO can't revamp the company to her liking, I don't foresee a material improvement. I re-iterate my previous Hold rating and $11 USD price target as we await a refreshed strategy in 2023.

Introduction

After broadcasting on May 18, 2022 that a CEO transition was underway, Under Armour (NYSE:UA) finally announced on Dec. 21, 2022 that Stephanie Linnartz, President of Marriott International, Inc. (MAR), would

New CEO

