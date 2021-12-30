2022: The Golden Year?

Summary

  • A year ago, we projected 2022 as the golden year due to a greatly improved risk/reward profile in gold relative to cyclical assets.
  • Gold's positive risk/reward came about in spades in 2022.
  • But the process of turning the macro in favor of gold and gold stocks for all (the public) to see grinds on into 2023.

Gold.

artisteer

In 2022 the gold price has started to validate our projection from last December, and 2023 should see a bull move in gold miners emerge for all to see (and one day chase due to FOMO).

Reference 2022: The Golden

Gold vs. stock markets, commodities and inflation expectations

Gold Ratio Charts (stockcharts.com)

