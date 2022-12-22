Zoom: Buy Aggressively And Focus On The Bottom Line

Dec. 22, 2022 4:29 PM ETZoom Video Communications, Inc. (ZM)
Gary Alexander profile picture
Gary Alexander
24.75K Followers

Summary

  • Shares of Zoom have lost more than 60% of their value this year as the company's growth sparkle has diminished.
  • At the same time, Zoom is picking up a more enterprise-heavy customer base, and net revenue expansion rates for enterprise customers is high.
  • Churn rates have also slid to multi-year lows.
  • Built on a mid-30s operating margin, Zoom is still a "Rule of 40" software stock that is valued cheaply.
Video Conference Call in Office Boardroom Meeting Room: Executive Directors Talk with Group of Multi-Ethnic Entrepreneurs, Managers, Investors. Businesspeople Discuss e-Commerce Investment Strategy

gorodenkoff

It's no surprise that this year, some of the pandemic's biggest tech stock stars have been relegated into the penalty box. Zoom (NASDAQ:ZM), in particular, the poster-child Wall Street darling of 2020, has had an incredibly rough year as the company

This article was written by

Gary Alexander profile picture
Gary Alexander
24.75K Followers
With combined experience of covering technology companies on Wall Street and working in Silicon Valley, and serving as an outside adviser to several seed-round startups, Gary Alexander has exposure to many of the themes shaping the industry today. He has been a regular contributor on Seeking Alpha since 2017. He has been quoted in many web publications and his articles are syndicated to company pages in popular trading apps like Robinhood.

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of ZM either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.