Core & Main: Continue To Stay Long After Q3 2022 Results

Dec. 22, 2022 4:37 PM ETCore & Main, Inc. (CNM)
Vader Capital
Summary

  • Muni repair and replace activity was strong and is expected to remain positive into 4Q and beyond.
  • Pricing has been stronger for longer than expected as a result of high demand and continued supply chain challenges.
  • Margins in 3Q beat expectations due to an increase in gross margins, though some of which is a mix shift benefit that is temporary.

Niagara River Recreation trail in Kingsbridge Park and Chippawa Waterworks, Niagara Falls, Canada

jimfeng/E+ via Getty Images

Recommendation

I recommend buying Core & Main (NYSE:CNM). CNM had a prosperous quarter thanks to rising demand in municipal and non-residential end markets, an increase in market share, and a very inflationary economic climate. Valuation worries regarding the

Valuation

Author's own calculation

This article was written by

Vader Capital
Ex-long only investor turned business owner. Operate in the real estate and chemicals industry. Read and invest in companies on the side every night. I view investment as a never-ending-journey that allows me to constantly learn new industries and business models. While I am not the best today, I strive to be better with each deep-dive and analysis. Finally, this is a very profitable venture that pays well at the end of the journey if the process is done right.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

