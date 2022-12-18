The S&P 500 Has Further Lows Ahead In 2023

Dec. 22, 2022 5:16 PM ETS&P 500 Index (SP500)BLK, SPY
Kevin George profile picture
Kevin George
Marketplace

Summary

  • Investors warned of mispriced recession risk.
  • China is the real pivot that could drive stocks.
  • Corporate earnings and S&P 500 outlook for 2023.
  • Looking for a helping hand in the market? Members of Global Markets Playbook get exclusive ideas and guidance to navigate any climate. Learn More »
Stocks Trade Higher, Pushing Dow Up

Andrew Burton

Market players were treated to a rough 2022 with war, soaring inflation, and aggressive rate hikes turning the previous trends on their heads. The S&P500 (SP500) heads for 2023 with a loss of around 18.6%. Despite a slowdown in the

My Global Markets Playbook Marketplace service can save investors from the common investment mistakes that are driven by psychology. My technical analysis, proprietary timing model, and sentiment studies can help you time the markets better and hang onto valuable capital. Sign up now for a 14-day free trial to the service and join us in 2023.


This article was written by

Kevin George profile picture
Kevin George
2.91K Followers
A weekly guide to the key indices, stocks and commodities.

Author of "The Stock Market is Easy - How to Avoid the Pitfalls of the Average Investor".

I am an active trader in stocks, FX and commodities with over 15 years' market experience. I hold a master's degree in finance and have developed a strong skill base in technical analysis. I run the Global Markets Playbook on Seeking Alpha's Marketplace.


Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.