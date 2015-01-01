Lam Research: Micron Just Put A Hole In The Quick Memory CapEx Turnaround Hopes

Dec. 22, 2022 5:48 PM ETLam Research Corporation (LRCX)MU
Paulo Santos profile picture
Paulo Santos
Marketplace

Summary

  • The market already knew a large drop in memory WFE orders is happening.
  • The market was also hopeful that with the drop being so large, a turnaround would quickly follow, so LRCX could be bought now.
  • What Micron said yesterday shoots down these hopes.
  • Looking for more investing ideas like this one? Get them exclusively at Idea Generator. Learn More »

Silicon Wafer in Yellow light at Advanced Semiconductor Foundry, that produces Computer Chips.

SweetBunFactory/iStock via Getty Images

First, the basics. WFE (Wafer Fabrication Equipment) CaPex for DRAM, NAND manufacturers has recently seen large drops in commitments.

Micron (MU) and other memory manufacturers are seeing large drops in memory pricing and demand, as

Idea Generator is my subscription service. It's based on a unique philosophy (predicting the predictable) and seeks opportunities wherever they might be found, by taking into account both valuation (deeply undervalued situations) and a favorable thesis.

Idea Generator has beaten the S&P 500 by around 51% since inception (in May 2015). There is a no-risk, free, 14-day trial available for those wanting to check out the service.

This article was written by

Paulo Santos profile picture
Paulo Santos
23.68K Followers
Author of Idea Generator
Our goal is to beat the S&P500 and to provide consistent positive returns.

I am a Portuguese independent trader, analyst and algorithmic trading expert, having worked for both sell side (brokerage) and buy side (fund management) institutions. I've been trading professionally for about 20 years.


I have a Marketplace service here on Seeking Alpha called Idea Generator that's focused on real-time actionable ideas based on valuation and catalysts. The Idea Generator portfolio has beaten the S&P 500 by more than 24% since inception (in 2015).


I also launched www.thinkfn.com in 2004. Thinkfn (Think Finance) carries thousands of educational articles on finance and markets (in Portuguese).


I trade futures, stocks from the long and short side, forex and options. I trade both discretionary and fully automated systems (Metatrader, Quantshare and others). I can be reached at paulo.santosATthinkfn.com or followed on Twitter at twitter.com/ThinkFinance999

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial short position in the shares of LRCX either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.