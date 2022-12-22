Himax Technologies, Inc.: Set For A Short-Run Slump

Fade The Market profile picture
Fade The Market
2.61K Followers

Summary

  • This year has been a tough one for the semiconductor stock market, with share prices falling dramatically.
  • The SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF [XSD] has declined by 38.97% thus far in 2022, with losses escalating after news of export curbs on semiconductors and equipment to China by the U.S.
  • HIMX's share price and financial performance have taken a steep downward trajectory as a result of these challenges, and this trend shows little signs of reversing in the short term.

CPU 5G Circuit Board Background

hh5800

Investment Thesis

The semiconductor stock market has been poor in 2022. The decline in the industry stock prices has been dramatic. The SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (XSD) has fallen by 38.97% so far in 2022, with losses extending

Chart
Data by YCharts

Chart
Data by YCharts

Chart
Data by YCharts

Chart
Data by YCharts

Momentum

Seeking Alpha

This article was written by

Fade The Market profile picture
Fade The Market
2.61K Followers
"A fade is a contrarian investment strategy that involves trading against the prevailing trend."  We look at low-cap stocks that are not covered by mainstream investment firms in search of early opportunities spanning a variety of investment philosophies. The best opportunities are found when looking where others won't. Let us know if you want us to cover any specific tickers and we'll be sure to take a look! Formerly Moonshot Equity Analysis.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This was researched and written by January Mbuvi. It was reviewed and submitted by Bryan Seiler.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.