Kraft Heinz Is A Reasonable Defensive Refuge

Geoff Considine profile picture
Geoff Considine
5.53K Followers

Summary

  • Kraft Heinz has maintained stable earnings in this inflationary environment.
  • KHC is attractive for its defensive qualities, although the growth outlook is a concern.
  • The Wall Street consensus rating for KHC has shifted from a hold to a buy in recent months.
  • The market-implied outlook (calculated from options prices) is slightly bullish to the middle of 2023 and into the start of 2023.

Kraft Foods North America Acquires "Back To Nature"

Tim Boyle

Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) has bucked the overall market trends in 2022, with a total return of 16.4% for the YTD, as compared to 3.9% for the packaged food industry (as tracked by Morningstar) and

price chart

Seeking Alpha

earnings history

Etrade

consensus outlook

ETrade

consensus outlook

Seeking Alpha

market-implied outlook

Geoff Considine

Market-implied outlook

Geoff Considine

market-implied outlook

Geoff Considine

This article was written by

Geoff Considine profile picture
Geoff Considine
5.53K Followers
Geoff has worked in quantitative finance for more than twenty years. Before entering finance, Geoff was a research scientist for NASA. Geoff holds a PhD in Atmospheric Science from the University of Colorado - Boulder and a BS in Physics from Georgia Tech. Neither Geoff Considine nor Quantext (Geoff's company) are investment advisors. Nothing in any commentary here on Seeking Alpha or elsewhere shall be regarded as advice.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Long position through a purchase of the stock, or the purchase of call options or similar derivatives in KHC over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.