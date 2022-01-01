Peyto Exploration: Insiders Still Making Acquisitions

Summary

  • The spate of acquisitions by a management that usually does not acquire is significant to investors.
  • I usually do not have a sell price goal until I see a lot of industry insiders selling. Right now, they are clearly on the buy side with Peyto Exploration & Development Corp.
  • Finances are conservative enough for Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. to acquire, grow production, and repay debt.
  • The move into rich gas should continue conservatively with an eye on increasing profitability and tight cost controls.
  • Peyto has only lost money one time since it went public. For a cyclical company, that speaks volumes about profitability.
Oil Refinery And Pipeline

imaginima

(Note: This is a Canadian company that reports in Canadian dollars unless otherwise stated.)

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (OTCPK:PEYUF) (TSX:PEY:CA) is the latest of a long list of managements that I follow that are

Peyto Presentation Of Latest Acquisitions

Peyto Presentation Of Latest Acquisitions (Peyto Corporate Presentation November 2022)

Peyto Description Of More Liquids Production Example

Peyto Description Of More Liquids Production Example (Peyto Corporate Presentation November 2022)

Peyto Full Cycle Netback Monitoring

Peyto Full Cycle Netback Monitoring (Peyto Corporate Presentation November 2022)

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of PEYUF either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

