Canoo: An Educated Bet

Dec. 22, 2022 7:08 PM ETCanoo Inc. (GOEV)
Quantric Capital
Summary

  • Canoo is burning through cash, with EPS at -$2.22 for the last 12 months. Its total cash and short-term investments is at an all-time low of $6.82 million.
  • Book value per share is at $0.76 for Q3 2022, yielding a P/B ratio of 1.6. For a growth stock this is strikingly low, reflecting the doubts the market has.
  • A growing order book with more than $2 billion in orders, of which $750 million binding, shows that there is a strong demand for Canoo’s characteristic vehicles.
  • Strong insider buying by the CEO indicates that management is convinced that the firm will stay in business.
  • Given its short-term uncertainty, but its long-term potential and attractive price, I rate Canoo a Hold.

Thesis

Canoo (NASDAQ: NASDAQ:GOEV) designs and produces iconic electric vehicles. Its modular electric platform allows for full customizability of the vehicle. Lately, with the downturn in the market and rising interest rates, fears of a potential bankruptcy of the EV maker have

True believer of value investing, especially in strong companies with a competitive advantage. I evaluate firm fundamentals in a macroeconomic setting. MSc degrees in econometrics and economis and extensive professional experience in evaluating firm's economic performances.

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of GOEV either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I have a very small position in Canoo. Your own due diligence is required before investing, as this stock poses large risks.

Comments

